Liberty routs Desert Pines to take top seed in Mountain League — PHOTOS

October 22, 2021 - 10:00 pm
 
Liberty's Germie Bernard (2) eyes Desert Pines' Jaylen Allen (5) as he runs for a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Ethan Hilliard (16) and Marques Johnson (6) celebrate Marques' touchdown as their teammate Germie Bernard (2) runs to join them during the first half of a high school football game against Desert Pines at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Pines' Billy Ross (19) is tackled by Liberty's Cliffton Weber (10) during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Brody Clark (22) is tackled by Desert Pines' Landon Mccomber (25) and Leonard Ramos (58) as Steve Manuma (50) runs up behidn them during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Pines cheerleaders hype up their team during the first half of a high school football game against Liberty at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Pines' Billy Ross (19) runs with the ball as Liberty's Kahekili Paaoao (11) defends during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Pines' Jaylin Morrison (11) misses a pass during the first half of a high school football game against Liberty at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Pines' Omar Ali (7) tackles Liberty's Brody Clark (22) during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Jayden Maiava (1) runs into the endzone for a touchdown as Desert Pines' Jaylin Morrison (11) follows during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Isaiah Hampton (24) and Ryden-james Dacosin (33) celebrate one of their team's touchdowns during the first half of a high school football game against Desert Pines at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Pines' Ferrari Busby (6) fumbles the ball as Liberty's Tristan Tucay (54) and Ashtin Kekahuna-Lopes (29) leap to tackle him during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Germie Bernard makes it to the endzone for a touchdown during the first half of a high school football game against Desert Pines at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Pines cheerleaders cheer on their team during the first half of a high school football game against Liberty at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Desert Pines' Eddie Sandoval (12) attempts to evade a tackle from Liberty's Sir Mells (40) during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Liberty's Anthony Jones (6) is taken down by Desert Pines' Jett Solomon (4) and Landon Mccomber (25) during the first half of a high school football game at Desert Pines High School on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Liberty’s Germie Bernard made a one-handed catch in stride for a 72-yard touchdown, returned a punt for a 65-yard TD, and scrambled around the right for a 2-point conversion.

Teammate Jayden Maiava passed for 218 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for a 35-yard score.

All that occurred Friday in the first half.

That was all Liberty needed to assert control and send a message entering the high school football playoffs with a 49-7 victory at Desert Pines that the Patriots have every intention of defending their 2019 state title.

Liberty (8-1, 4-0) clinched the No. 1 seed in the Class 5A Mountain League.

“We stressed all week that we wanted to win this game in dominating fashion and to win a division championship and start getting ready for the playoffs,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “I felt like this was our best game we’ve played all year. We’re peaking at the right time.”

The Patriots took a 42-0 lead with 1:36 left in the second quarter, prompting the referee to immediately call for a running clock rather than wait until the second half.

Liberty played with a sense of urgency as its eyes Bishop Gorman in a potential playoff showdown.

As for Desert Pines, the Jaguars (5-3, 2-2) are the third seed in the Mountain.

“We’ve got seven seniors; the rest of the team are freshmen and sophomores,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said. “This is a defending state champion. We would’ve had to play a perfect game to compete with them, and we didn’t and those are the results.”

Desert Pines had few answers for Maiava, who completed 13 0f 20 passes for 263 yards and four touchdowns. COVID-19 sidelined Maiava earlier in the season, but the UNLV commit is playing his best football.

“It felt weird to be sitting in the stands and looking at the field not being able to play out there,” Maiava said. “It was heartbreaking at first, but I got through it.”

Bernard, who has committed to Washington, made the night’s top catch and showed his versatility even beyond the punt return and 2-point conversion. He played quarterback in mop-up duty, completing 4 of 6 passes for 32 yards.

“He’s the best player in the state, in my opinion,” Muraco said. “He can be an all-state safety if he wanted to be. He can be a running back, quarterback, receiver, whatever he wants to be.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

