Liberty shuts down Arbor View, advances to Southern Region final

The Patriots’ defense held Arbor View without a touchdown in physical 24-9 victory Friday in a Class 5A Southern Region semifinal at Liberty.

Jeremiah Ioane scored touchdowns on two short runs, and the Liberty defense held Arbor View in check to lift the host Patriots to a 24-9 victory in the Class 5A Southern Region football semifinals Friday night.

Liberty (8-3) will face the winner of Bishop Gorman and Desert Pines in the regional title game next week. Arbor View finishes 9-2.

