Football

Liberty shuts down Arbor View, advances to Southern Region final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2022 - 8:29 pm
 
Liberty RB Isaiah Lauofo (3) looks for more yards against the Arbor View defense during the fir ...
Liberty RB Isaiah Lauofo (3) looks for more yards against the Arbor View defense during the first half of their NIAA 5A football regional semifinals game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Arbor View RB Richard Washington (2) avoids a tackle by Liberty SB Colin Gregorio (4) during th ...
Arbor View RB Richard Washington (2) avoids a tackle by Liberty SB Colin Gregorio (4) during the first half of their NIAA 5A football regional semifinals game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Arbor View RB Richard Washington (2) is tackled by Liberty CB Ezekiel Lopez (40) during the fir ...
Arbor View RB Richard Washington (2) is tackled by Liberty CB Ezekiel Lopez (40) during the first half of their NIAA 5A football regional semifinals game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty RB Isaiah Lauofo (3) looks for more yards against the Arbor View defense during the fir ...
Liberty RB Isaiah Lauofo (3) looks for more yards against the Arbor View defense during the first half of their NIAA 5A football regional semifinals game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Liberty WR Landon Bell (5) makes a catch under defense by Arbor View SS Amari Derby (17) and SS ...
Liberty WR Landon Bell (5) makes a catch under defense by Arbor View SS Amari Derby (17) and SS Tanner Aitken (15) during the first half of their NIAA 5A football regional semifinals game on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jeremiah Ioane scored touchdowns on two short runs, and the Liberty defense held Arbor View in check to lift the host Patriots to a 24-9 victory in the Class 5A Southern Region football semifinals Friday night.

Liberty (8-3) will face the winner of Bishop Gorman and Desert Pines in the regional title game next week. Arbor View finishes 9-2.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

