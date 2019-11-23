Liberty stuns 10-time defending state champ Bishop Gorman in OT

Liberty defeated Bishop Gorman 30-24 in overtime in the Desert Region championship game Friday night at Liberty High School. The Gaels had won 10 straight state titles.

Liberty's Lehi Ausage (24), with Ikalewa Paaoao (31), breaks up a pass intended for Bishop Gorman's Rome Odunze (4), in the second quarter of the football playoff game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman Cam Hunterton (28) runs the ball for a touchdown after a catch in the second quarter of the football playoff game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman's Micah Bowens (1) fumbles the ball as Liberty's Trey Cain (22) reaches for the ball to recover the ball in the first quarter of the football playoff game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Liberty's quarterback Daniel Britt (18), is tackled by Bishop Gorman's Bryan Certain (24), in the first quarter of the football playoff game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman Rome Odunze (4) celebrates a touchdown catch, with Izaiah Halmos (28), in the first quarter of the football playoff game against Liberty at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman Rome Odunze (4) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown against Liberty's Donte Bowers (6), in the first quarter of the football playoff game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman Jaydn Ott (20) runs the ball against Liberty's Ikalewa Paaoao (31), in the second quarter of the football playoff game at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Liberty takes the field for their football playoff game against Bishop Gorman at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Liberty defeated Bishop Gorman 30-24 in overtime in the Desert Region championship game Friday night at Liberty High School. The Gaels had won 10 straight state titles and last lost to a Nevada school on Nov. 21, 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.