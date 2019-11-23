Liberty stuns 10-time defending state champ Bishop Gorman in OT
Liberty defeated Bishop Gorman 30-24 in overtime in the Desert Region championship game Friday night at Liberty High School. The Gaels had won 10 straight state titles and last lost to a Nevada school on Nov. 21, 2008.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
