Football

Liberty stuns 10-time defending state champ Bishop Gorman in OT

By Jeff Wollard Special to the Review-Journal
November 22, 2019 - 10:08 pm
 

Liberty defeated Bishop Gorman 30-24 in overtime in the Desert Region championship game Friday night at Liberty High School. The Gaels had won 10 straight state titles and last lost to a Nevada school on Nov. 21, 2008.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

