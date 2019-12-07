62°F
Football

Liberty whips Centennial, 50-7, for first state football title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2019 - 3:10 pm
 

Liberty rolled past Centennial 50-7 on Saturday in the Class 4A state football championship game at Sam Boyd Stadium, the Patriots’ first title in the sport.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

