Lincoln County loses to Yerington in 2A state football final

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2019 - 7:26 pm
 

Lincoln County made a late push with two touchdowns in the final seven minutes, but it wasn’t enough in a 33-22 loss to Yerington in the Class 2A state football championship game Saturday at Carson City High School.

The Lynx (9-3) had an 8-7 lead in the first quarter after Mason Thornock returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and Dean Ottley added a 2-point run.

But the Lions (11-1) scored the next 27 points for a 33-8 lead. Donavan Coplin ran for two scores and ran for another for Yerington.

Lincoln County’s fourth-quarter scores came on a 15-yard Thornock run and a 15-yard pass from Cody Zile to Kobe Kelley.

Class 3A

Fernley 24, Churchill County 20 — Brandon Reyes scored two touchdowns rushing, and the Vaqueros won the Class 3A state championship at Carson City High School.

It’s the first title for Fernley (11-2) since 1964 and fourth in school history. It came at the expense of the defending champion Greenwave (10-2), who got two touchdown passes from Elijah Jackson. Tommy McCormick caught one of them and also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

