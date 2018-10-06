Link Rhodes helps Miners beat Rancho

Link Rhodes rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass to lead Sunrise Mountain to a 36-7 home win over Rancho on Friday.

Rhodes took a handoff, reversed field and outran the defense for a 59-yard TD run to give Sunrise Mountain (2-5, 1-1 Sunrise) a 22-0 lead with 5:48 to go in the second quarter. He later caught a 58-yard TD pass from Tyree Hayes.

Hayes had a hand in three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing), and running back Markus Gibb scored on a 20-yard run in the first half. The Miners’ special teams unit also got involved, recording a safety during a punt attempt, helping build a 30-0 halftime lead.

Alexander Bramasco scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter for Rancho (1-7, 0-3). He ended the night with 49 yards rushing, and Areaun Everett and Raymond Conner each had a team high 52 yards rushing.