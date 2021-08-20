Long field goal lifts Desert Oasis past Spring Valley — PHOTOS

Desert Oasis opened the high school football season with a victory over visiting Spring Valley on Thursday. It was the first football game after the 2020 season was wiped out.

Desert Oasis quarterback Tyler Stott (10) looks to pass while Spring Valley offensive lineman Treese Jacobs (55) eyes the ball behind him during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley running back Gregory Staron (22) is tackled by Desert Oasis wide receiver Vonnharold Rivera (5) during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver Avery Aliaga (18) scores a touchdown against Spring Valley during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley running back Jaden Linzie (9) scores a touchdown while falling over Desert Oasis wide receiver Jayce Phillips (13) while during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Attempting to tackle Linzie is Desert Oasis wide receiver Caleb Bowman (2). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis running back Isaiah Flasher (4) laughs with his teammates on the sidelines during a high school football game against Spring Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis fans, some wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and others not, pack the bleachers during a high school football game against Spring Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley wide receiver Rian Adams (12) takes down Desert Oasis wide receiver Zion Gonsalves (11) during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver Avery Aliaga (11) and running back Isaiah Flasher (4) celebrate after Flasher caught an interception during a high school football game against Spring Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver Vonnharold Rivera is tackled by Spring Valley during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cheerleaders stand at attention as Desert Oasis fans pack the bleachers during a high school football game against Spring Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Spring Valley quarterback Ti'Shaun Ereaux-Jackson (1) is about to be tackled by Desert Oasis wide receiver Caleb Bowman (2) during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis quarterback Tyler Stott (10) passes during a high school football game against Spring Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver Xzavery Simi (28) runs to catch during a high school football game against Spring Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis fans boo Spring Valley during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver Jayce Phillips (13) breaks away followed by Spring Valley linebacker Colton Jones (10) during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis cheerleaders encourage their team during a high school football game against Spring Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Tuba players with the Desert Oasis marching band play ahead of a high school football game against Spring Valley at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis wide receiver Avery Ariaga (18) attempts to catch a pass as Spring Valley defensive back William Yeh (17) catches up during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Desert Oasis celebrates a win against Spring Valley, including linebacker Tristan Pope (66) during a high school football game at Desert Oasis High School on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. Desert Oasis beat Spring Valley 9-8. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hitting the right upright on an extra point would be enough to throw off any kicker.

Zion Gonsalves had to put the miss out of his mind as he lined up late in the third quarter for a 42-yard field goal.

He did just that, making the kick with 1:53 left to put host Desert Oasis ahead in an eventual 9-8 victory over Spring Valley in Thursday’s season opener for both football teams.

“All I was thinking was I have to make it,” Gonsalves said. “I missed the one earlier, so I had to do it for the team. I had to redeem myself.”

The last time these teams met, Desert Oasis defeated Spring Valley 41-20 in 2019. A lot of things were different in 2019.

Both teams were happy to be back on the field even as both dealt with eligibility issues that are a running theme throughout the valley as schools try to return after COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season.

“These kids got a year stripped away from them, so I feel great for the kids,” Desert Oasis coach Brant Smith said. “They deserve this.”

Spring Valley took an 8-6 lead into halftime on Jaden Linzie’s 2-yard touchdown run and ensuing 2-point conversion pass with 1:11 left in the first half.

The Diamondbacks had taken a 6-0 lead in the first quarter when Tyler Stott completed a 16-yard touchdown pass to Avery Aliaga. Stott completed four consecutive passes for 89 yards on the drive, the first a 49-yarder to Isaiah Flasher on third-and-10 from his 11-yard line.

Stott completed 15 of 28 passes for 189 yards, but was intercepted twice.

After struggling all night to pick up first downs, the Diamondbacks moved the chains three times on their final drive to run out the clock.

“We’re going to take a little time to jell on offense,” Smith said.

Smith told his team to expect a tough game from Spring Valley, and no question, this wasn’t a repeat of 2019.

Grizzlies coach Marcus Teal didn’t even want to bring up 2019 with his team. His focus is on the future, and now he has a promising opener on which to build.

“It’s just nice to be back out here again playing football and coaching football and being around these boys and watching them run around,” Teal said. “But it was tough. We thought we were prepared for tonight, and we felt that we had a good game plan and it went to perfection defensively. Our offense, we’ve got to put the ball in the (end) zone when we get in the red zone.

“We’ve got a lot of guys playing for the first time, but that’s no excuse.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.