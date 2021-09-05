Micah Alejado leads winning drive as Gorman edges Miami Central

Sophomore Micah Alejado led Bishop Gorman on an 80-yard TD march in the fourth quarter, and Miami Central’s last-second field goal missed as the Gaels won 21-20.

Bishop Gorman comes out of the locker room and prepares for the second half of Saturday's game against Miami Central. Gorman won the game 21-20. (Jimmy Gleich/Bishop Gorman)

Bishop Gorman running back Cam Barfield churns for extra yardage in Bishop Gorman's 21-20 win over Miami Central on Saturday. (Jimmy Gleich/Bishop Gorman)

For the first time in his young career, Micah Alejado needed to lead a touchdown drive to secure a Bishop Gorman win.

The sophomore delivered, taking the Gaels 80 yards in four plays and found Zachariah Branch for a 37-yard touchdown pass to give them the lead over Miami Central with 4:02 remaining.

Miami Central drove back down the field, but its 35-yard field goal attempt on the last play of the game hit the crossbar and was no good. That was the difference in Gorman’s 21-20 win Saturday in the Battle at the Beach at the Paradise Sports Complex in Naples, Florida.

“Offensively we had some miscues, but we stayed focused,” Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “From the offensive line to the receivers and backs to Micah, they didn’t get frustrated. They stayed focused on what they needed to do.”

Alejado was 14-for-16 passing for 202 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a 21-yard score on the Gaels’ opening possession.

Both of Alejado’s scoring passes went to Zachariah Branch, who finished with 121 yards on six catches.

Gorman (2-0) only had the ball for 34 snaps, 28 less than Miami Central, and rushed for 44 yards as a team on 18 carries. Miami Central outgained Gorman 363-246.

“They did a good job of converting on third downs. We thought we had them a few times, and they converted,” Browner said. “But that’s an all-star team. They have 28 Division I athletes. That team is phenomenal, and I don’t know if people know how good they are.”

A few big plays swung the game in the Gaels’ direction.

After Alejado’s touchdown run gave the Gorman the early lead, Miami Central scored 13 points in the second quarter on a Terrance Lewis 2-yard touchdown run and 30-yard pass scoring pass from Dylan Tulloch to Cataurus Hicks to take the halftime lead. Gorman blocked the extra point after Miami Central’s second score, a play that later loomed large.

The Rockets (0-2) came out of halftime with the ball, but Gorman forced a punt. Palaie Faoa blocked it, and the Gaels gained possession at the Miami Central 23.

“The kids really committed to (special teams) early in the week,” Browner said. “We knew we had a good chance of blocking a punt and blocking an extra point.

”When we did, it gave the kids belief, especially coming out of halftime.”

One play later, Branch got behind the defense for his first touchdown to put Gorman back on top with 8:34 to go in the third quarter.

Miami Central regained the lead on a 17-yard pass from Tulloch to Zaylan Reese with 5:31 left in the game, setting up Alejado’s heroics.

The Rockets converted fourth-and-10 with a 10-yard pass to midfield on their final march, then got into the red zone on a defensive holding penalty. After a first-down run netted a yard, Tulloch’s second-down pass was tipped by Faoa and incomplete, and his third-down attempt sailed well out of the end zone, setting up the field-goal try.

Tulloch was 12-for-19 passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Ean Pope led the Rockets on the ground with 61 yards on 12 carries.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.