Moapa Valley closing in on the Class 3A championship — LIVE BLOG

Nevada’s high school football champions will be crowned today at Allegiant Stadium. Follow the action here as we bring you live updates from all the games.

Fans watch Silverado and Shadow Ridge in their Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Yerington's Donovan Martinez goes up for a pass against The Meadows' Joseph Victorio (8) in the first half of the Class 2A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Yerington running back Erick Rodriguez (30) battles for more yards against The MeadowsÕ defenders during the first half of their Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Yerington quarterback Cade Mushrush (2) dives over the goal line for a touchdown over The MeadowsÕ defense during the first half of their Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The MeadowsÕ running back Gage Rinetti (3) looks for running room against Yerington linebacker Erick Rodriguez (30) during the first half of their Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman linebacker Garrett Pomerantz (27) weeps in a championship towel after defeating McQueen 56-7 following their Class 5A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Class 3A championship

9:07 p.m. — Moapa Valley’s Jayme Carvajal picks off a Gavin Brown pass and takes it back 26 yards for a TD. That might just about do it, as the Pirates lead 27-14 with 2:07 left.

8:53 p.m. — Moapa Valley drives 93 yards, and Peyton Neilson keeps for the last 5 to give the Pirates their first lead. The PAT is no good, but it’s 20-14 Moapa Valley with 6:56 left.

8:43 p.m. — Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley are tied 14-14 after the third. Virgin Valley has the ball at the Moapa Valley 7, third-and-3.

8:31 p.m. — Moapa Valley ties the score at 14 on a 24-yard pass from Peyton Neilson to Dustin Gordon, who ran a double move and lost his defender. It’s 14-14 with 5:26 left in the third quarter.

Virgin Valley 14, Moapa Valley 7 — Halftime

7:55 p.m. — Peyton Neilson caps a 12-play march with a 1-yard QB sneak, and Moapa Valley is on the board. It’s 14-7 Virgin Valley with 42 seconds left before halftime.

7:41 p.m. — Cameron Perkins goes up and takes the ball away from the defender for a 38-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Brown. It’s 14-0 Virgin Valley with 4:55 left before halftime.

7:26 p.m. — End of the first quarter, Virgin Valley 7, Moapa Valley 0. Virgin Valley has the ball, fourth-and-3 at the Moapa Valley 5. Moapa Valley has turned the ball over on its two possessions on an interception and strip sack.

7:04 p.m. — On the first play from scrimmage, Virgin Valley’s Jimmy Kelly takes a short pass 68 yards for a touchdown. It’s 7-0 Virgin Valley 21 seconds into the game.

6:49 p.m. — As we approach the last game of the day, the Class 3A final between rivals Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley, here’s a reminder of what’s happened here so far today:

Class 2A: Yerington 35, The Meadows 26

Class 5A: Bishop Gorman 56, McQueen 7

Class 4A: Silverado 61, Shadow Ridge 27

Class 4A championship

Silverado 61, Shadow Ridge 27 — Final

5:51 p.m. — Mason White scores an 8-yard touchdown for Shadow Ridge. It’s 61-27 Silverado with 2:25 left.

5:41 p.m. — Silverado simply can’t be stopped. Brandon Tunnell hits Jaden Thrower for a 49-yard TD pass, his fifth of the game, and the Skyhawks lead 61-21 with 10:07 to go.

5:37 p.m. — Coen Nicholas Coloma scores for Shadow Ridge on a 7-yard run, and Silverado’s lead now stands at 54-21 with 10:50 left in the game.

5:32 p.m. — Silverado 54, Shadow Ridge 14 after three quarters.

5:24 p.m. — Another Shadow Ridge fumble, another Silverado touchdown. Caden Harris scores on a 23-yard run one play after the Mustangs cough it up. It’s 54-14 (running clock time) with 3:00 left in the third quarter.

5:18 p.m. — Silverado’s defense gets in the scoring act. A big hit forces a fumble, and Jayland McGlothen picks it up for a 26-yard touchdown. Silverdo 47, Shadow Ridge 14 with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

5:15 p.m. — Silverado’s brother combination of Brandon Tunnell to Bryson Tunnell works again, for an 11-yard touchdown, and the Skyhawks cash in a Shadow Ridge fumble. It’s 40-14 Silverado.

Silverado 33, Shadow Ridge 14 — Halftime

4:38 p.m. — Siverado stops Shadow Ridge on fourth down near midfield and is in the end zone two plays later. It’s Caden Harris who takes it in from 12 yards out, and the Skyhawks lead 33-14 after a two-point conversion with 45 seconds to go before halftime.

4:30 p.m. — Silverado continues to roll offensively, with a 33-yard strike from Brandon Tunnell to Jaden Thrower to make it a 25-14 game with 2:42 on the second-quarter clock.

4:25 p.m. — Back and forth we go, as Coen Nicholas Coloma scores on a 5-yard QB keeper for Shadow Ridge. It’s 19-14 Silverado with 4:16 left before halftime.

4:20 p.m. — Silverado marches to paydirt again, with Brandon Tunnell connecting with Bryson Tunnell (his twin brother) for an 8-yard TD. It’s 19-7 Silverado with 6:20 to go in the first half.

4:14 p.m. — Shadow Ridge gets back into the game on a long, punishing drive capped by a 1-yard Jaquieze Holland touchdown run. It’s 12-7 Silverado with 8:54 left in the first half.

4:07 p.m. — Two drives, two Donavyn Pellot TDs. This time, he gets behind the defense for a 70-yard score, and Silverado leads Shadow Ridge 12-0 after the first quarter.

3:51 p.m. — Silverado takes the opening kickoff and marches into the end zone. It’s Donavyn Pellot who does the honors from 3 yards out, and it’s 6-0 Skyhawks with 8:10 left in the first quarter.

3:35 p.m. — Silverado and Shadow Ridge captains are on the field for the coin toss. Silverado won the toss and will receive. Shadow Ridge will defend the south end zone.

Class 5A championship

Bishop Gorman 56, McQueen 7 — Final

2:23 p.m. — Bishop Gorman 49, McQueen 7 after three quarters.

2:12 p.m. — Gorman adds another touchdown to start the second half, this time on a 9-yard run from backup QB Styles Stockham. It’s Gorman 49, McQueen 0, with the clock running in the third quarter.

Bishop Gorman 42, McQueen 0 — Halftime

1:47 p.m. — Bishop Gorman leads McQueen 42-0 at halftime.

1:41 p.m. — Zachariah Branch catches a 5-yard touchdown pass from Micah Alejado, and it’s 42-0 Gorman with 26 seconds to go before halftime.

1:27 p.m. — Cam Barfield scores a 1-yard touchdown run, and Gorman leads 35-0 with 4:50 left before halftime.

1:13 p.m. — Bishop Gorman strip sacks McQueen quarterback Robby Snelling, and Jamih Otis rumbles 17 yards with the fumble for a touchdown. Gorman 28, McQueen 0 with 9:20 left in the first half.

1:03 p.m. — Micah Alejado throws a strike on a deep cross to Jonathan Brady, who takes it the rest of the way for a 61-yard touchdown. It’s 21-0 Gorman with 10:40 to go before halftime.

12:57 — Bishop Gorman 14, McQueen 0 after the first quarter. McQueen faces second-and 14 from the Gorman 34 as the second quarter begins.

12:51 p.m. — Micah Alejado and Zachariah Branch connect for a 46-yard pass that sets Gorman up inside the McQueen 20, then fires to Maleik Pabon for a 15-yard touchdown to make it a 14-0 Gorman lead with 1:44 to go in the first quarter.

12:38 p.m. — Jake Taylor, a Gorman offensive lineman playing fullback, plows in from 5 yards out, and Gorman leads 7-0 over McQueen. The Gaels had two TDs called back on the drive but score anyway.

12:15 p.m. — We just had the national anthem for the second game of the day, the 5A final between Bishop Gorman and McQueen. We’re about five minutes from kickoff.

Class 2A championship

Yerington 35, The Meadows 26 — Final

11:26 a.m. — The first state championship game of the day is in the books. Yerington 35, The Meadows 26 — final. It’s the Lions’ 12th state championship.

11:25 a.m. — Yerington scores on a 3-yard touchdown run from Erick Martinez, and that will likely do it. Yerington 35, The Meadows 26, less than a minute left.

11:16 a.m. — Derek Bain scores a 4-yard touchdown run, but The Meadows’ two-point try is no good. It’s 28-26 Yerington with 2:35 to go.

11:03 a.m. — Yerington drives inside The Meadows 30 but fumbles. The Mustangs’ Robert Stamanis is on it, and they will start on their own 32 with less than eight minutes remaining and trailing 28-20.

10:56 a.m. — Sean Gosse to John McGill for a 9-yard touchdown pass for The Meadows. The snap on the PAT is high, and the kick is no good. It’s 28-20 Yerington with 10:56 to go in the game. Gosse has three touchdown passes, two of which have gone to McGill.

10:48 a.m. — Yerington leads The Meadows 28-14 at the end of the third quarter. The Meadows has the ball at the Yerington 34, facing third-and-5.

10:40 a.m. — Yerington with a long drive that doesn’t get points but does take about five minutes off the clock. The Lions still lead The Meadows 28-14 as the clock runs with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter.

10:13 a.m. — Yerington had three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Tucker Rowe and one from Felix Garcia, while The Meadows scored on two touchdown passes from Sean Gosse, one to John McGill and one to Tanner Woods. The game turned in Yerington’s favor, when it scored, recovered an onside kick and scored again to take a 20-7 lead in the second quarter.

Yerington 28, The Meadows 14 — Halftime

10:08 a.m. — The Meadows drives into Yerington territory but has bad snaps on the last two plays of the half and loses 54 yards total on those plays. At halftime, Yerington leads The Meadows 28-14.

9:49 a.m. — The teams are playing on the artificial turf used by UNLV, but the field has Raiders markings such as the logo at the 50-yard line and Las Vegas in one end zone and Raiders in the other.

Schedule

Here’s today’s schedule:

— Class 2A: The Meadows vs. Yerington, 9 a.m.

— Class 5A: Bishop Gorman vs. McQueen, 12:20 p.m.

— Class 4A: Silverado vs. Shadow Ridge, 3:40 p.m.

— Class 3A: Moapa Valley vs. Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

