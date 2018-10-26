Nathan Parker leads Needles past Lincoln County

Needles’ Nathan Parker had a hand in three touchdowns as the Mustangs earned a 36-28 home win over Lincoln County.

(Thinkstock)

Parker completed 7 of 15 passes for 91 yards and two TDs and also rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown for Needles (8-2, 3-1 2A Southern League).

Marcus Turner rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown for Needles. John Perez and Dillon Horn each caught a TD pass for the Mustangs.

Lincoln County dropped to 8-1, 3-1 2A Southern League.