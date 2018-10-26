Nathan Parker leads Needles past Lincoln County
Needles’ Nathan Parker had a hand in three touchdowns as the Mustangs earned a 36-28 home win over Lincoln County on Thursday.
Parker completed 7 of 15 passes for 91 yards and two TDs and also rushed for 62 yards and a touchdown for Needles (8-2, 3-1 2A Southern League).
Marcus Turner rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown for Needles. John Perez and Dillon Horn each caught a TD pass for the Mustangs.
Lincoln County dropped to 8-1, 3-1 2A Southern League.
Box score: