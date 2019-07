Nathan Parker passed for 80 yards and a touchdown to help Needles to a 54-0 home win over Calvary Chapel.

(Thinkstock)

Parker completed 4 of 5 passes.

Dillon Horn added an interception for the Mustangs (5-2, 2-1 2A Southern League).

Calvary Chapel fell to 3-2, 0-1.