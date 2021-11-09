63°F
Nevada prep football championships coming to Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2021 - 8:02 pm
 
The Raider Image official team store is located on the north entrance of Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

As many as four of next week’s state championship football games will be played at Allegiant Stadium, the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association announced Monday.

The Class 5A and 4A state championship games are the only ones that are certain to be played Thursday, Nov. 18, at Allegiant Stadium, and will officially be called the “2021 NIAA/One Nevada Class 5A and 4A State Football Championships, presented by the Las Vegas Raiders.”

“The NIAA’s membership and participating student-athletes, coaches and contest officials are sincerely appreciative of the Raiders’ commitment to the excellence of Nevada high school football,” NIAA interim executive director Donnie Nelson said in a statement.

The 2A game would also be held at Allegiant Stadium, if there is a team from Southern Nevada team that qualifies. The 1A and 3A state finals are set to be held in Northern Nevada this year, but an NIAA spokesperson confirmed Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley will play at Allegiant Stadium if they both win their semifinal games.

The 5A, 4A and 2A state championship games were originally scheduled to be played Saturday, Nov. 20, at Centennial High School.

The only game that is certain to not be played at Allegiant Stadium is the 1A final. It is scheduled to be played in Northern Nevada, but would be held at Bishop Gorman Saturday, Nov. 20, if two teams from Southern Nevada advance.

Kickoff times will be announced Sunday, after the state semifinals have been completed in every classification. Tickets will be $12 for adults and $5 for children, and other details about parking, seating and other logistics will be announced soon, according to the statement.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

