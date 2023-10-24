Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Basic’s Anthony Vega

Basic senior quarterback Anthony Vega completed 21 of 28 passes for 282 yards with three passing and three rushing touchdowns in the Wolves’ 49-32 win over Foothill last Friday.

Basic quarterback Anthony Vega (1) runs the ball past a Foothill defender during a game at Basic Academy on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Basic’s football team last Friday wrapped up the Class 5A Division II Southern League title, its first league title since 2015, with a 49-32 win over Foothill.

Senior quarterback Anthony Vega said the team is now focused on winning a state title. Vega’s dual-threat ability has been key for the Wolves all season.

Vega completed 21 of 28 passes for 282 passing yards and three touchdowns and ran for three more scores in Basic’s win over its Henderson rival in the “Battle of Boulder Highway” to clinch the No. 1 seed in the league playoffs.

For his efforts he was named Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“It feels great,” Vega said. “We’re able to really see how much potential we have for this team and we’re ready to continue going into the playoffs.”

Let’s get to know this week’s boys athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: Do you have any pregame rituals?

Vega: “I pray a lot and then also, before every game, no matter what, I gotta throw up. I don’t know what it is. I just have to throw up before every game. Sometimes before games, I’m nervous, of course. But in other games, even if I’m not, I just always have to and then I feel better after.”

NP: If you weren’t playing football, what’s a sport you would be playing?

Vega: Probably basketball. I’ve only ever played football (in high school), but basketball is also a sport that I enjoy.”

NP: Do you have a favorite pregame meal?

Vega: My mom always brings me Jason’s Deli. She’s always making sure she can do everything she can for me.

NP: What are you going to remember most about playing high school football?

Vega: “Every game is truly its own story. Each game is just such an amazing moment. No matter what happens in the game, you’re just there with your brothers with your coaches. It’s just an amazing feeling every time.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.