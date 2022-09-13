Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Gorman’s Trech Kekahuna

Bishop Gorman senior wide receiver Trech Kekahuna caught six passes for 149 yards and touchdowns of 26, 29 and 52 yards in a 45-0 victory over Hamilton (Arizona).

Bishop Gorman's wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as Master Dei's center back Khrystian Dunbar-Hawkins (23) looks on during the first quarter of a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (23) looks to break a tackle by Hamilton free safety Rachana Men (3) during the first half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Zachariah Branch garners most of the attention among Bishop Gorman’s receivers, but senior Trech Kekahuna showed the Gaels have plenty of other targets to give opposing defenses fits.

With Branch sidelined by an injury, Kekahuna became the main go-to threat Friday against Hamilton (Arizona), catching six passes for 149 yards and touchdowns of 26, 29 and 52 yards in a 45-0 victory.

“I’ve got to be prepared for whenever (offensive coordinator Craig) Canfield gives me the ball,” Kekahuna said. “So I’ve got to execute and do what he tells me to do.”

For his performance, Kekahuna is the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

Kekahuna is in his lone season at Gorman after three years at Hawaii’s St. Louis. He said he opted to transfer because Gorman is typically among the nation’s highest-rated programs.

St. Louis has its own notable history, but Kekahuna and his Gaels teammates went to Honolulu and beat his former team 56-14 on Sept. 2.

“It was kind of different,” Kekahuna said of his return to the islands. “I came from there a couple of months ago. I got to see a couple of my friends. It was a good experience, once in a lifetime. It was just good having fun going back home.”

Kekahuna, ranked by 247Sports composite ratings as Nevada’s 10th-best prospect, will continue his playing career at Wisconsin next year. It’s the land of “Jump Around,” and he said that atmosphere helped sell him on the Badgers.

“I loved it there, and it’s a great community,” Kekahuna said. “Their fan base is really extravagant and really nice.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.