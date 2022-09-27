Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Jayden Robertson

Liberty junior Jayden Robertson caught three passes for 161 yards and three touchdowns, and he returned a punt 44 yards to set up another TD.

Foothill wide receiver Jayden Robertson (6) is congratulated on his go ahead score over Green Valley during the second half on an NIAA 5A playoff football game at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty wide receiver Jayden Robertson (7) elevates for a touchdown reception over Faith Lutheran's linebacker Eidan Fujii (3) during the first half of their NIAA football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Liberty wide receiver Jayden Robertson (7) looks looks back on another touchdown reception over Faith Lutheran during the first half of their NIAA football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Three catches, three touchdowns. It doesn’t get more efficient than that.

Junior Jayden Robertson’s big night, in which those three receptions went for 161 yards, came at a key moment as Liberty began Mountain League play Friday and made a statement with a 41-6 victory over previously unbeaten Faith Lutheran.

He also returned a punt 44 yards to set up a touchdown, adding to his big-play receptions of 39, 57 and 65 yards.

“My coaches were saying, ‘Any opportunity to touch the ball, make the end zone or get something out of it,’” Robertson said. “So that felt really good.”

For his efforts, Robertson is the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

He said he doesn’t possess blinding straight-ahead speed, but is an adept route runner who knows how to make cuts that create separation from defensive backs.

Robertson is catching passes in a two-quarterback system, with Colin Gregorio splitting time with Tyrese Smith.

“It’s good because it’s two different looks for the defense also,” Robertson said. “We practice with both as much we’d do with one or the other.”

His production came at an especially opportune time.

The Patriots played a demanding non-league schedule, and their 2-3 record created some doubt as to whether Liberty again would be a top contender. Then came the league-opening rout of Faith Lutheran.

“Everybody was saying we’re not good,” Robertson said. “They didn’t realize the talent we were playing to get us prepared for league. Playing against (top) competition is getting us ready for November when playoffs happen.”

