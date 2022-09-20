Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Shadow Ridge’s JaQuieze Holland

Shadow Ridge senior running back JaQuieze Holland rushed 28 times for 283 yards and f0ur touchdowns against Foothill on Friday.

Shadow Ridge's Jaquieze Holland (25) celebrates his touchdown against Las Vegas with Devon Woods (20) in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Nicholas Coloma (8) and Shadow Ridge running back Jaquieze Holland (25) celebrate a touchdown scored by Holland during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game against Silverado at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge running back Jaquieze Holland (25) runs with the ball as Silverado linebacker Demetrius Jones (34) and Silverado cornerback Shyne Johnson (4) close in on him during the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge running back Jaquieze Holland (25) tackled by Silverado linebacker Erick Aguilera (27) during the second half of a Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge running back JaQuieze Holland (25) is tackled by Durango offensive linebacker Mason Reyes (4) during a Class 4A high school football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) hands the ball off to running back JaQuieze Holland (25) during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge football coach Travis Foster knows when his team badly needs yards for a critical first down, he can turn to senior running back JaQuieze Holland.

“He’s been our bell cow for a couple of years now,” Foster said. “He’s very competitive. He does a lot for us.”

That was especially true in Friday’s 48-35 shootout victory over Foothill. Holland rushed 28 times for 283 yards and f0ur touchdowns to earn the Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week.

“I was seeing things pretty well after the offensive line was opening up the holes in the middle and on the outside with the pitches, too,” Holland said. “It was easier to get yards. I felt like I got in a rhythm around the end of the first half.”

He comes off a season in which he rushed 250 times for 1,865 yards and 23 touchdowns. Holland produced 12 100-yard games.

Foster has even higher hopes for Holland this season. He isn’t concerned about wearing down his back, saying he could carry the ball 300 times. Holland has 688 yards and six TDs on 112 carries through five games.

Bring it on, Holland said.

“Oh yeah, I enjoy that a lot,” he said. “It’s fun running the ball.”

Now Holland is trying to lead the Mustangs back to the playoffs. They are 4-1 and open Sky League play Friday at home against Sierra Vista.

After this season, Holland is looking to play in college and has received a scholarship offer from Minnesota-Duluth, but might not sign until February.

“I might wait and give chances to other schools to contact me,” he said.

