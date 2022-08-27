Nevada Preps football week 3 schedule
Here is the week three schedule for Nevada Preps football.
Week 3 schedule
All games at 6 p.m., unless noted
Thursday
Class 3A
Moapa Valley at Boulder City, 7 p.m.
Friday
Class 5A
Centennial at Foothill
Faith Lutheran at Damonte Ranch, 7 p.m.
Legacy at Desert Pines
Class 5A vs. 4A
Basic at Carson, 7 p.m.
Palo Verde at Silverado
Class 5A vs. out of state
Bishop Gorman at St. Louis (Hawaii), 10:30 p.m.
Sierra Canyon (California) at Green Valley
Class 4A
Bonanza at Cheyenne
Las Vegas at Cimarron-Memorial
Mojave at Clark
Sierra Vista at Sunrise Mountain
Class 4A vs. 3A
Rancho at Durango
Class 4A vs. out of state
Perry (Arizona) at Spring Valley
Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge (Arizona)
Class 3A
Western at Pinecrest Cadence, 7 p.m.
Class 3A vs. independent
Somerset-Losee at Eldorado
Class 3A vs. out of state
SLAM Nevada at American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North
Class 2A vs. independent
Lincoln County at Mater East
Class 2A vs. out of state
Lake Mead at Silver Valley (California)
Needles at Tonopah Valley (Arizona), 1 p.m.
Class 1A
GV Christian at Beatty
Mineral County at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.
Pahranagat Valley at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.
Round Mountain at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Wells at Tonopah, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 5A vs. out of state
Arbor View at Campo Verde (California), 1 p.m.
Liberty at Pittsburg (California), noon
Class 2A
The Meadows at Coral Academy Reno, 7:30 p.m.