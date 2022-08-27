Here is the week three schedule for Nevada Preps football.

Week 3 schedule

All games at 6 p.m., unless noted

Thursday

Class 3A

Moapa Valley at Boulder City, 7 p.m.

Friday

Class 5A

Centennial at Foothill

Faith Lutheran at Damonte Ranch, 7 p.m.

Legacy at Desert Pines

Class 5A vs. 4A

Basic at Carson, 7 p.m.

Palo Verde at Silverado

Class 5A vs. out of state

Bishop Gorman at St. Louis (Hawaii), 10:30 p.m.

Sierra Canyon (California) at Green Valley

Class 4A

Bonanza at Cheyenne

Las Vegas at Cimarron-Memorial

Mojave at Clark

Sierra Vista at Sunrise Mountain

Class 4A vs. 3A

Rancho at Durango

Class 4A vs. out of state

Perry (Arizona) at Spring Valley

Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge (Arizona)

Class 3A

Western at Pinecrest Cadence, 7 p.m.

Class 3A vs. independent

Somerset-Losee at Eldorado

Class 3A vs. out of state

SLAM Nevada at American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North

Class 2A vs. independent

Lincoln County at Mater East

Class 2A vs. out of state

Lake Mead at Silver Valley (California)

Needles at Tonopah Valley (Arizona), 1 p.m.

Class 1A

GV Christian at Beatty

Mineral County at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.

Round Mountain at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Wells at Tonopah, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 5A vs. out of state

Arbor View at Campo Verde (California), 1 p.m.

Liberty at Pittsburg (California), noon

Class 2A

The Meadows at Coral Academy Reno, 7:30 p.m.