Nevada Preps: Friday’s high school football schedule
Two games against out-of-state teams highlight Friday’s high school football schedule.
Friday football schedule
All games at 6 p.m. unless noted
5A
Arbor View at Green Valley
Canyon Springs at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Palo Verde at Centennial
5A vs. out of state
Brookwood (Georgia) at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.
Kamehameha (Hawaii) at Liberty, 7 p.m.
5A vs. 4A
Durango at Legacy
Shadow Ridge at Foothill
4A
Bonanza at Del Sol
Cheyenne at Mojave
Silverado at Coronado
Spring Valley at Basic
Sunrise Mountain at Clark
4A vs. 3A
Chaparral at Eldorado
Las Vegas at Rancho
3A
Cadence at Somerset Losee, 7 p.m.
Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.
SLAM Nevada at Valley
Boulder City at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.
2A
Calvary Chapel at The Meadows, 7 p.m.
Democracy Prep at Lake Mead, 7 p.m.
Laughlin at Needles, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at White Pine, 7 p.m.
1A
Green Valley Christian at Sandy Valley
Indian Springs at Beatty, 7 p.m.
Mountain View at Foothills Christian, 7 p.m.
Pahranagat Valley at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Virginia City at Tonopah, 7 p.m.