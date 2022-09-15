89°F
Nevada Preps: Friday’s high school football schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 15, 2022 - 12:21 pm
 
Liberty players go crazy with their student section after winning their Class 5A high school fo ...
Liberty players go crazy with their student section after winning their Class 5A high school football game against Palo Verde at Liberty High School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday football schedule

All games at 6 p.m. unless noted

5A

Arbor View at Green Valley

Canyon Springs at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Palo Verde at Centennial

5A vs. out of state

Brookwood (Georgia) at Bishop Gorman, 7:30 p.m.

Kamehameha (Hawaii) at Liberty, 7 p.m.

5A vs. 4A

Durango at Legacy

Shadow Ridge at Foothill

4A

Bonanza at Del Sol

Cheyenne at Mojave

Silverado at Coronado

Spring Valley at Basic

Sunrise Mountain at Clark

4A vs. 3A

Chaparral at Eldorado

Las Vegas at Rancho

3A

Cadence at Somerset Losee, 7 p.m.

Moapa Valley at Pahrump Valley, 7 p.m.

SLAM Nevada at Valley

Boulder City at Virgin Valley, 7 p.m.

2A

Calvary Chapel at The Meadows, 7 p.m.

Democracy Prep at Lake Mead, 7 p.m.

Laughlin at Needles, 7 p.m.

Lincoln County at White Pine, 7 p.m.

1A

Green Valley Christian at Sandy Valley

Indian Springs at Beatty, 7 p.m.

Mountain View at Foothills Christian, 7 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Virginia City at Tonopah, 7 p.m.

