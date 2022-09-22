Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games for Week 6

Four of the five teams in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings play each other Friday, which should clarify where the playoff race stands.

Bishop Gorman's Jonathan Brady (6) returns a punt under pressure from Arbor View's Bryce Ericson (47) during the second half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Bishop Gorman won 52-0. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Top 5 games

All games at 6 p.m., unless noted

Bishop Gorman at Arbor View

Arbor View (4-0) is No. 2 in the most recent Review-Journal rankings, and this game will show whether the Aggies have truly closed the gap on No. 1 Gorman (4-1). The Gaels are rolling, beating out-of-state competition over the past three weeks by scores of 56-14, 45-0 and 70-10. Arbor View also comes off three consecutive blowouts, winning by a combined 117-22. The Aggies’ defense has allowed double-digit scoring just once all season.

Liberty at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

This is another game in which much will be learned from the team hoping to break up the Gorman-Liberty monopoly. Liberty is 2-3, but the Patriots again have played a demanding schedule and are third in the RJ rankings for a reason. Faith Lutheran (5-0) is fifth, and the Crusaders haven’t played a close game, winning by margins of 24, 17, 22, 19 and 37 points. This will be their most telling test.

Green Valley at Basic

Green Valley has won the past four meetings, but the Gators are 0-4 this season, losing by double digits in each game. Basic (5-0) is off to its best start in 15 years, and if the Wolves continue their hot play, they should have every opportunity to finally win the Henderson Bowl. Four of the Wolves’ five opponents have failed to reach the end zone, and Green Valley has scored a combined six points in the past two games.

Chaparral at Silverado

The Skyhawks (4-0) probably will play in Class 5A next season, but that’s little comfort to their 4A opponents. A Silverado victory and a running clock have suddenly become two certainties. Will Chaparral (1-4) even make it a game? The Cowboys will have to significantly raise their level of play and hope Silverado isn’t quite on. That’s a big ask.

Desert Pines at Centennial

With the other ranked 5A teams playing each other, the spotlight will be off No. 4 Desert Pines (3-1), which has as dominant of a defense as any team. The Jaguars went 11 consecutive quarters without allowing a point before a garbage-time touchdown two weeks ago against their reserves. It’s quite a challenge for Centennial (0-5).

Mark Anderson Las Vegas Review-Journal