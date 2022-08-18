Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games, schedule for Week 1

Check out the top five games and complete schedule for Week 1 of the high school football season.

Head coach Rich Muraco watches his players run plays during a team football practice at Liberty High School in Henderson, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top five games (All games at 6 p.m., unless noted)

Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.

Gorman begins a rugged five-game schedule against out-of-state opponents by hosting a Corner Canyon team that dominated Herriman (Utah) 45-7 in its opener last week. Quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 450 yards and six touchdowns, with 206 of those yards and two scores going to Tate Kijar.

Desert Pines at Orem (Utah)

These teams met last season, with Desert Pines surviving a shootout 53-42 at Gorman. Orem edged East (Utah) 22-21 in its opener last week. Desert Pines has an experienced group returning, especially on defense, and will feature a new quarterback in Marquise Roby, of whom coach Tico Rodriguez said is a “super athletic kid who makes great decisions.”

Snow Canyon (Utah) at Arbor View

Arbor View is excited about its prospects this season, but it will face a challenge from Snow Canyon, which blew out Northridge (Utah) 48-7 last week. Hunter Johnson threw for 242 yards and six touchdowns but was intercepted three times. The Snow Canyon offense showed balance, throwing for 277 yards while rushing for 206.

Silverado at Centennial

Silverado is coming off a dominating run to the Class 4A championship and opens with a 5A Centennial team trying to rebuild after winning one game last year. Silverado has a dynamic skill group returning, led by quarterback Brandon Tunnell, running back Caden Harris and all-purpose standout Donavyn Pellot.

Palo Verde at Liberty

Palo Verde had a rough second half of 2021, finishing winless in its league, but it hopes to get back to the physical style that helped it win three of its first four games. Liberty is breaking in seven new starters on offense, but it figures to be strong on the offensive line with four starters from last year’s group back.

Class 5A vs. out of state

Foothill at Austintown-Fitch (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Arcadia (California) at Canyon Springs

Class 5A

Reed at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Class 5A vs. Class 4A

Legacy at Sierra Vista

Class 4A

Basic at Desert Oasis

Chaparral at Spring Valley

Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado

Clark at Cheyenne

Del Sol at Mojave

Class 4A vs. Class 3A

Sunrise Mountain at Valley

Class 3A

Pinecrest Cadence at Rancho

SLAM Nevada at Western

Virgin Valley at Eldorado

Class 3A vs. out of state

Hurricane (Utah) at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A vs. independent

Mater East at The Meadows

Somerset Losee at Lake Mead

Class 1A vs. independent

GV Christian at Sandy Valley