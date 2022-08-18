Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games, schedule for Week 1
Check out the top five games and complete schedule for Week 1 of the high school football season.
Top five games (All games at 6 p.m., unless noted)
Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m.
Gorman begins a rugged five-game schedule against out-of-state opponents by hosting a Corner Canyon team that dominated Herriman (Utah) 45-7 in its opener last week. Quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 450 yards and six touchdowns, with 206 of those yards and two scores going to Tate Kijar.
Desert Pines at Orem (Utah)
These teams met last season, with Desert Pines surviving a shootout 53-42 at Gorman. Orem edged East (Utah) 22-21 in its opener last week. Desert Pines has an experienced group returning, especially on defense, and will feature a new quarterback in Marquise Roby, of whom coach Tico Rodriguez said is a “super athletic kid who makes great decisions.”
Snow Canyon (Utah) at Arbor View
Arbor View is excited about its prospects this season, but it will face a challenge from Snow Canyon, which blew out Northridge (Utah) 48-7 last week. Hunter Johnson threw for 242 yards and six touchdowns but was intercepted three times. The Snow Canyon offense showed balance, throwing for 277 yards while rushing for 206.
Silverado at Centennial
Silverado is coming off a dominating run to the Class 4A championship and opens with a 5A Centennial team trying to rebuild after winning one game last year. Silverado has a dynamic skill group returning, led by quarterback Brandon Tunnell, running back Caden Harris and all-purpose standout Donavyn Pellot.
Palo Verde at Liberty
Palo Verde had a rough second half of 2021, finishing winless in its league, but it hopes to get back to the physical style that helped it win three of its first four games. Liberty is breaking in seven new starters on offense, but it figures to be strong on the offensive line with four starters from last year’s group back.
Class 5A vs. out of state
Foothill at Austintown-Fitch (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Arcadia (California) at Canyon Springs
Class 5A
Reed at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Class 5A vs. Class 4A
Legacy at Sierra Vista
Class 4A
Basic at Desert Oasis
Chaparral at Spring Valley
Cimarron-Memorial at Coronado
Clark at Cheyenne
Del Sol at Mojave
Class 4A vs. Class 3A
Sunrise Mountain at Valley
Class 3A
Pinecrest Cadence at Rancho
SLAM Nevada at Western
Virgin Valley at Eldorado
Class 3A vs. out of state
Hurricane (Utah) at Moapa Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A vs. independent
Mater East at The Meadows
Somerset Losee at Lake Mead
Class 1A vs. independent
GV Christian at Sandy Valley