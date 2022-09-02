Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games, Week 3 schedule
Bishop Gorman, coming off a three-point loss to defending national champion Mater Dei (California), continues its nonleague schedule with a game at Saint Louis (Hawaii).
Top 5 games
All games at 6 p.m., unless noted
Bishop Gorman at Saint Louis (Hawaii), 10:30 p.m.
Gorman is coming off a three-point loss to Mater Dei (California) that put a dent in its national championship hopes, but it doesn’t have time to lick its wounds. The last time the Gaels went to Hawaii, they lost 31-19 to Saint Louis in 2019. St. Louis is 1-1 and bounced back from a 28-7 loss to Mililani by dominating Kapa’a 49-6.
Legacy at Desert Pines
Legacy is off to an 0-2 start and has scored eight points in two games. The Longhorns have another chance to show progress against a ferocious Desert Pines defense that had 10 sacks and shut out Canyon Springs 42-0 to help the Jaguars bounce back from a 21-14 loss to Orem (Utah) in the season opener.
Palo Verde at Silverado
Palo Verde held on for a 28-27 win over SLAM Nevada and will play at a Silverado team that is fresh after a bye. Palo Verde has shown balance with 239 yards passing and 230 rushing but is looking for more consistency, while Silverado looks to continue its 13-game winning streak after it blew out Centennial 57-7 in the opener.
Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge (Arizona)
Shadow Ridge ran headfirst into a stingy Arbor View defense in a 38-6 loss and will look to bounce back at Shadow Ridge (Arizona), which has yet to play this season. It was 4-6 last season and dropped six of its final seven games after starting 3-0.
Sierra Canyon (California) at Green Valley
Both teams are looking for their first win. Sierra Canyon has dropped games 31-17 to JSerra Catholic and 38-21 to Oaks Christian. Green Valley rallied from a 23-6 deficit to take a 24-23 lead against Palos Verdes (California) with five minutes left but couldn’t hold on.
Week 3 schedule
Friday
All games at 6 p.m., unless noted
Class 5A
Centennial at Foothill
Faith Lutheran at Damonte Ranch, 7 p.m.
Class 5A vs. 4A
Basic at Carson, 7 p.m.
Class 5A vs. out of state
Sierra Canyon (California) at Green Valley
Class 4A
Bonanza at Cheyenne
Las Vegas at Cimarron-Memorial
Mojave at Clark
Sierra Vista at Sunrise Mountain
Class 4A vs. 3A
Rancho at Durango
Class 4A vs. out of state
Perry (Arizona) at Spring Valley
Class 3A
Western at Pinecrest Cadence
Class 3A vs. independent
Somerset-Losee at Eldorado
Class 3A vs. out of state
SLAM Nevada at American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North
Class 2A vs. independent
Lincoln County at Mater East
Class 2A vs. out of state
Lake Mead at Silver Valley (California)
Needles at Tonopah Valley (Arizona), 1 p.m.
Class 1A
GV Christian at Beatty
Mineral County at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.
Pahranagat Valley at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.
Round Mountain at Eureka, 7 p.m.
Wells at Tonopah, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Class 5A vs. out of state
Liberty at Pittsburg (California), noon
Class 2A
The Meadows at Coral Academy Reno, 7:30 p.m.