Nevada Preps: Top 5 football games, Week 3 schedule

Bishop Gorman, coming off a three-point loss to defending national champion Mater Dei (California), continues its nonleague schedule with a game at Saint Louis (Hawaii).

Mater Dei's wide receiver Jordan Onovughe (14) runs through Bishop Gorman defends during the second half of a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mater Dei won 24-21. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Bishop Gorman's defensive back Justyn Rhett (2) tries to take down Mater Dei's running back Jordon Davison (0) during the second half of a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday Aug. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Mater Dei won 24-21. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Top 5 games

All games at 6 p.m., unless noted

Bishop Gorman at Saint Louis (Hawaii), 10:30 p.m.

Gorman is coming off a three-point loss to Mater Dei (California) that put a dent in its national championship hopes, but it doesn’t have time to lick its wounds. The last time the Gaels went to Hawaii, they lost 31-19 to Saint Louis in 2019. St. Louis is 1-1 and bounced back from a 28-7 loss to Mililani by dominating Kapa’a 49-6.

Legacy at Desert Pines

Legacy is off to an 0-2 start and has scored eight points in two games. The Longhorns have another chance to show progress against a ferocious Desert Pines defense that had 10 sacks and shut out Canyon Springs 42-0 to help the Jaguars bounce back from a 21-14 loss to Orem (Utah) in the season opener.

Palo Verde at Silverado

Palo Verde held on for a 28-27 win over SLAM Nevada and will play at a Silverado team that is fresh after a bye. Palo Verde has shown balance with 239 yards passing and 230 rushing but is looking for more consistency, while Silverado looks to continue its 13-game winning streak after it blew out Centennial 57-7 in the opener.

Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge (Arizona)

Shadow Ridge ran headfirst into a stingy Arbor View defense in a 38-6 loss and will look to bounce back at Shadow Ridge (Arizona), which has yet to play this season. It was 4-6 last season and dropped six of its final seven games after starting 3-0.

Sierra Canyon (California) at Green Valley

Both teams are looking for their first win. Sierra Canyon has dropped games 31-17 to JSerra Catholic and 38-21 to Oaks Christian. Green Valley rallied from a 23-6 deficit to take a 24-23 lead against Palos Verdes (California) with five minutes left but couldn’t hold on.

Week 3 schedule

Friday

All games at 6 p.m., unless noted

Class 5A

Centennial at Foothill

Faith Lutheran at Damonte Ranch, 7 p.m.

Class 5A vs. 4A

Basic at Carson, 7 p.m.

Class 5A vs. out of state

Sierra Canyon (California) at Green Valley

Class 4A

Bonanza at Cheyenne

Las Vegas at Cimarron-Memorial

Mojave at Clark

Sierra Vista at Sunrise Mountain

Class 4A vs. 3A

Rancho at Durango

Class 4A vs. out of state

Perry (Arizona) at Spring Valley

Class 3A

Western at Pinecrest Cadence

Class 3A vs. independent

Somerset-Losee at Eldorado

Class 3A vs. out of state

SLAM Nevada at American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North

Class 2A vs. independent

Lincoln County at Mater East

Class 2A vs. out of state

Lake Mead at Silver Valley (California)

Needles at Tonopah Valley (Arizona), 1 p.m.

Class 1A

GV Christian at Beatty

Mineral County at Spring Mountain, 3 p.m.

Pahranagat Valley at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.

Round Mountain at Eureka, 7 p.m.

Wells at Tonopah, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Class 5A vs. out of state

Liberty at Pittsburg (California), noon

Class 2A

The Meadows at Coral Academy Reno, 7:30 p.m.