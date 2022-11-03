Nevada Preps: Top 5 football playoff games of Week 12

It’s down to the final four in the Class 5A with the regional semifinals taking place, while the top seeds in 4A and 3A are in action.

Arbor View’s quarterback Michael Kearns (7) hands off to Nylon Johnson (28) during the first half of a football game against Palo Verde, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Palo Verde High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Top 5 games

All games at 6 p.m.

Arbor View at Liberty

Liberty defeated Arbor View twice last season, 42-14 in the regular season and 30-8 in last year’s regional semifinal. The Patriots (7-3) are looking to end the Aggies’ season again in the region semifinals and get another crack at Bishop Gorman. So is Arbor View (9-1), who has outscored opponents 253-16 in its last five games, including back-to-back shutouts after losing 63-0 to Gorman earlier this season.

Desert Pines at Bishop Gorman

Desert Pines (8-2) will look to do something no city team has yet to accomplish this season, score on Bishop Gorman. The Gaels (10-1) have outscored local opponents 400-0, with all games getting to a running clock before halftime. While Desert Pines’ defense has been impressive, with four shutouts and four more outings of allowing 10 or fewer points, Gorman is a different beast and should be able to find the end zone against the Jaguars.

Sierra Vista at Silverado

It’s been a challenge to score on the reigning 4A state champion Silverado(9-0), which has only allowed 21 points as it breezed their way through the regular season. The last team to score on the Skyhawks was Sierra Vista (7-4). But its lone touchdown had no bearing on the final result in a 60-7 rout on Sept. 9. Silverado comes in well-rested after earning a bye to the 4A state quarterfinals, while Sierra Vista outlasted Durango 35-29 in overtime last week.

Coronado at Basic

Coronado’s last three regular-season games were all decided by seven or fewer points. But the Cougars had no issues putting away Sunrise Mountain in a 51-0 opening-round playoff win. Basic’s end of the regular season wasn’t a cakewalk either. The Wolves (8-2), who had a first-round bye, edged Durango 27-25 and held off Clark 21-14 to close the regular season. The winner between Coronado and Basic will likely have to try to stop the freight train that is Silverado in the next round.

Boulder City at Moapa Valley

Moapa Valley, the reigning 3A champion (10-0), opens its playoffs after receiving a bye. Boulder City gave Moapa Valley its toughest challenge this season. The Pirates needed a fourth quarter touchdown to pull out a 26-22 win in Boulder City earlier this season. The Eagles (8-2), who defeated Rancho 32-7 last week, will try to be the first southern Nevada team to score more than eight points at Moapa Valley.

