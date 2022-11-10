Nevada Preps: Top 5 playoff football games of Week 13

Bishop Gorman plays at Liberty in the Class 5A Southern Region final. The 4A state semifinals will also be played Friday, and the 3A semifinals are set for Saturday.

Silverado senior Donavyn Pellot (2) runs the ball during their game against Sierra Vista at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Silverado led 34-7 at the half. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Top 5 games

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Bishop Gorman at Liberty

It’s the game we all expected in the Class 5A Southern Region final. But how close will this game be? The defense for Liberty (8-3) has been stout, but the offense for Gorman (11-1) is clicking at a different level. The last time these teams played at Liberty, in 2019, the Patriots pulled off the 30-24 upset in overtime, giving Gorman its first loss to a Nevada team in a decade. But the Gaels rolled past the Patriots 35-14 in last year’s region final.

Coronado at Silverado

The Cougars (9-2) have combined for 99 points in their two playoff wins, but their hot postseason offense will be put to the test against the reigning 4A champions in Friday’s state semifinal. Silverado (10-0) blanked Coronado 43-0 in the regular season. The win was the beginning of what is now a seven-game shutout streak for the Skyhawks, who have scored at least 43 points in each of those wins.

Las Vegas at Shadow Ridge

The other 4A state semifinal is a rematch from last year in which Shadow Ridge rolled past Las Vegas 65-37 to advance to the state championship game. The Wildcats (8-2) hope this year’s result will be much different, but they will have to break through against the tough defense of the Mustangs (10-1), who have shut out their last three opponents. It will be a game of contrasting styles, as Shadow Ridge is a run-heavy team, while Las Vegas quarterback Elijah Espinoza is a passing threat.

Spring Creek vs. SLAM Academy, 2 p.m. Saturday at Las Vegas High

In its fifth season of playing high school football, SLAM Academy is one win away from playing for a state championship. The Bulls (7-3) outlasted Virgin Valley 35-28 last week for their sixth straight win to advance to the 3A state semifinals. SLAM Academy plays Spring Creek (8-3), which upset top-seeded Churchill County 21-20 in last week’s Northern Region semifinals.

Moapa Valley at Truckee, 1 p.m. Saturday

The Pirates (11-0) needed a herculean effort from senior running back Landon Wrzesinski to outlast Boulder City 8-7 last week. Wrzesinski scored a rushing touchdown and completed a pass on the ensuing 2-point conversion, then intercepted a pass on Boulder City’s final drive to seal the win. Moapa Valley’s opponent in the other 3A state semifinal is North No. 1 seed Truckee (9-1), which is undefeated at home.