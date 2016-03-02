102°F
Football

Nevada Rubric update through Winter 2015-16 season

By BARTT DAVIS LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 6:29 pm
 

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association uses the Nevada Rubric to determine alignment for Division I and Division I-A schools in Southern Nevada.

The rubric takes into account schools’ finishes in 22 sports in each of two seasons and assigns point values to those finishes. The point totals are used in a two-year cycle to determine the next two years’ alignment.

The next realignment will occur at the conclusion of this school year and will be effective for the 2016-17 season.

Last June, the NIAA Board of Control approved that there still will be 21 Division I teams and 16 Division I-A teams after the next realignment, and that realignment will be in place for four years.

Teams that surpass 149 points in Division I-A are subject to move to Division I, with the exception of Boulder City, Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley which are protected because of significantly lower enrollment numbers. Teams that do not score at least 16 points in Division I are subject to move to Division I-A. A like number of teams must move from one division to the other, so both thresholds must be met.

In June, the board mandated that Faith Lutheran move up from Division I-A. Clark also has surpassed the 149-point threshold. As of now, only Bonanza does not have enough points to guarantee staying in the highest classification. The board did not approve a caveat should every team currently in Division I get to at least 16 points, though the issue is expected to be discussed in April.

Once the teams in each division and region are determined, leagues will be assigned by the Clark County School District athletic office.

Below are the unofficial point totals through the winter 2015-16 sports season, which completes five of the six semesters in the rubric cycle. Teams can get as many as 40 points in each of eight major sports (football, girls volleyball, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, baseball and softball) and up to 10 points in each of the other 14 sports.

Official point totals will be released by the NIAA.

SUNRISE REGION

School (Total points)

1. Coronado (270)

2. Green Valley (148)

3. Liberty (134)

4. Foothill (112)

5. Silverado (60)

6. Valley (49)

7. Basic (43)

7. Canyon Springs (43)

9. Las Vegas (42)

10. Rancho (32)

11. Eldorado (17)

——

SUNSET REGION

School (Total points)

1. Bishop Gorman (308)

2. Palo Verde (243)

3. Centennial (197)

4. Arbor View (167)

5. Shadow Ridge (86)

6. Cimarron-Memorial (58)

7. Desert Oasis (40)

8. Legacy (35)

9. Durango (16)

10. Bonanza (15)

——

DIVISION I-A SOUTHERN REGION

School (Total points)

* 1. Faith Lutheran (308)

2. Clark (185)

3. Sierra Vista (119)

4. Spring Valley (116)

5. Desert Pines (99)

6. Boulder City (90)

7. Chaparral (89)

8. Moapa Valley (79)

9. Tech (72)

10. Sunrise Mountain (35)

11. Virgin Valley (26)

12. Mojave (21)

13. Cheyenne (14)

13. Western (14)

15. Pahrump Valley (13)

16. Del Sol (11)

*-School will move to Division I, per NIAA Board of Control directive

