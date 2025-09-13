No. 1 Mater Dei loses a week before showdown at Bishop Gorman

Mater Dei ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, committed seven turnovers and lost to host Centennial on Friday in Corona, California.

Bishop Gorman quarterback Maika Eugenio (14) looks to evade a tackle attempt by Mater Dei linebacker Ezekiel Su'a (55) during the first half of their high school football game at the Santa Ana Stadium on Friday, Sept. 06, 2024, in California.

Mater Dei was caught looking ahead to its showdown with Bishop Gorman.

The Monarchs, ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today, committed seven turnovers and lost 43-36 to host Centennial on Friday night in Corona, California.

Gorman (4-0) hosts Mater Dei (2-1) at 7 p.m. Sept. 19. The Gaels, ranked No. 2 nationally by USA Today and No. 3 by MaxPreps, are winless in four meetings against their California rivals and lost 31-15 in 2024.

No. 21 Centennial (3-1) led Mater Dei 28-0 after the first quarter and 33-7 at halftime before the Monarchs stormed back with 29 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 36-33 lead.

Centennial tied the score on a field goal with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter then recovered a fumble on the first play of the next possession, Mater Dei’s sixth turnover.

Sophomore Malaki Davis capped the ensuing drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to put the Huskies ahead with 2:27 remaining. It was Davis’ third rushing TD of the game.

Mater Dei’s 21-game winning streak was halted. The Monarchs had won 52 of their past 54 games.

