No. 2 Gorman scores late to win showdown with No. 6 Miami Central

Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) keeps the ball in his possession as Miami Central linebacker Karon Maycock (26) tries to push him out of bounds during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans wait for the rain to mellow out before the beginning of Bishop Gorman’s game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) gets a pat on the back from a teammate after making a touchdown during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Brandon Gaea runs with the ball during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) slides as he runs with the ball during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) keeps the ball in his possession as he jumps over a Miami Central player during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows points to a referee during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, scored in the final minute to defeat No. 6 Miami Central (Florida) 39-35 on Friday night at Gorman in its most-anticipated game of the season, keeping its hopes for a national championship alive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

