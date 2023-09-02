69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Football

No. 2 Gorman scores late to win showdown with No. 6 Miami Central

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2023 - 11:36 pm
 
Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) keeps the ball in his possession as Miami Central line ...
Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) keeps the ball in his possession as Miami Central linebacker Karon Maycock (26) tries to push him out of bounds during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans wait for the rain to mellow out before the beginning of Bishop Gorman’s game agains ...
Fans wait for the rain to mellow out before the beginning of Bishop Gorman’s game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans wait for the rain to mellow out before the beginning of Bishop Gorman’s game agains ...
Fans wait for the rain to mellow out before the beginning of Bishop Gorman’s game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans wait for the rain to mellow out before the beginning of Bishop Gorman’s game agains ...
Fans wait for the rain to mellow out before the beginning of Bishop Gorman’s game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) gets a pat on the back from a teammate after making a ...
Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) gets a pat on the back from a teammate after making a touchdown during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Brandon Gaea runs with the ball during a game against Miami Central ...
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Brandon Gaea runs with the ball during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) slides as he runs with the ball during a game agai ...
Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado (12) slides as he runs with the ball during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) keeps the ball in his possession as he jumps over a Mi ...
Bishop Gorman tight end Elija Lofton (9) keeps the ball in his possession as he jumps over a Miami Central player during a game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows points to a referee during a game against Miami Centr ...
Bishop Gorman wide receiver Derek Meadows points to a referee during a game against Miami Central at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, scored in the final minute to defeat No. 6 Miami Central (Florida) 39-35 on Friday night at Gorman in its most-anticipated game of the season, keeping its hopes for a national championship alive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Top 5 high school football games for Week 3
Top 5 high school football games for Week 3
2
Gorman hosting Miami Central in national prep football showdown
Gorman hosting Miami Central in national prep football showdown
3
‘There’s a buzz’: Local football talent buying UNLV’s recruiting pitch
‘There’s a buzz’: Local football talent buying UNLV’s recruiting pitch
4
Friday’s high school football, soccer, volleyball scores
Friday’s high school football, soccer, volleyball scores
5
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Desert Pines running back Greg Burrell (5) evades tackle from Faith Lutheran fast safety Matthe ...
Top 5 high school football games for Week 3
By / RJ

Bishop Gorman hosts Miami Central (Florida) in a national high school football showdown. “The Bone Game” between Rancho and Las Vegas High highlights the local schedule.

Southern California wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown ...
Ex-Bishop Gorman football star dazzles in debut for USC
By Greg Beacham The Associated Press

Former Bishop Gorman star Zachariah Branch made an electrifying debut with a 96-yard kickoff return and a 25-yard reception for touchdowns in USC’s season-opening win Saturday.

More stories
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Foothill defeats Desert Oasis in girls soccer — PHOTOS
Arbor View players score hat tricks in victory — PHOTOS
Arbor View players score hat tricks in victory — PHOTOS
Raiders add veteran running back
Raiders add veteran running back
No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Faith Lutheran in girls soccer — PHOTOS
No. 2 Gorman edges No. 3 Faith Lutheran in girls soccer — PHOTOS
No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
No. 1 Gorman sweeps Foothill in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Sunrise Mountain defeats Eldorado in boys soccer — PHOTOS
Sunrise Mountain defeats Eldorado in boys soccer — PHOTOS