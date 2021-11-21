Pahranagat Valley crushes Eureka for 22nd state football title

Senior Jaren Leavitt had 224 total yards and four touchdowns for Pahranagat Valley, which rolled to the Class 1A state championship with a big-play offense.

Pahranagat Valley’s Jacob Griffin (55) celebrates with teammates after beating Eureka during the 1A high school footballl championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Jaren Leavitt (5) breaks off a first half touchdown run past Eureka’s Quade Filipinni (40) and Grant Keichler (61) during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Paul Lewis (19) stiff arms Eureka’s Clayton Shoda (16) in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley takes the field in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game against Eureka at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eureka’s Danny Lee (22) dives to try and make a catch over Pahranagat Valley’s Gage Davis (7) in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley fans in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game against Eureka at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Jaren Leavitt (5) makes a catch and run past Eureka’s Clayton Shoda (16) during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley cheerleaders perform at halftime during the 1A high school football championship game against Eureka at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eureka’s Danny Lee (22) is stacked up by Pahranagat Valley defenders in the first half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Jaren Leavitt (5) celebrates after scoring a first half touchdown during the 1A high school football championship game against Eureka at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Kobi Fiatoa (80) fights for a reception with Eureka’s Clayton Shoda (16) in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Jaren Leavitt (5) dives forward past Eureka’s Tristan Auch (21) in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eureka’s Clayton Shoda (16) breaks off a big run past Pahranagat Valley’s Jordan Fiatoa (43) in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Jaren Leavitt (5) makes a leaping catch over Eureka’s Anthony Minoletti (24) in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Jaren Leavitt (5) fights for a reception with Eureka’s Anthony Minoletti (24) in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eureka’s Clayton Shoda (16) breaks off a big run past Pahranagat Valley’s Jacob Griffin (55) in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Wyatt Madsen (1) makes a catch past Eureka’s Clayton Shoda (16) in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Jacob Griffin (55) tackles Eureka’s Danny Lee (22) for a loss in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Jaren Leavitt (5) dives into the end zone for a first half touchdown during the 1A high school football championship game against Eureka at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Paul Lewis fights for extra yardage against Eureka’s Danny Lee (22) in the first half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eureka’s Danny Lee (22) is gang tackled by Pahranagat Valley defenders in the second half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Jaren Leavitt (5) breaks off a first half touchdown run past Eureka’s Quade Filipinni (40) and Grant Keichler (61) during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Paul Lewis (19) cuts up field in the first half during the 1A high school football championship game against Eureka at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley’s Paul Lewis (19) dives for a pass with Eureka’s Tristan Auch (21) defending in the first half during the 1A high school footballl championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Eureka’s Danny Lee (22) is bottled up near the end zone by Pahranagat Valley defenders in the first half during the 1A high school football championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Pahranagat Valley football coach Brett Hansen noticed that Eureka’s defense likes to pack the middle as he watched film before the Class 1A state championship game.

Hansen thought his Panthers could have success on the outside and create big plays.

He was right.

Jaren Leavitt ran for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries, caught three passes for 102 yards and a score and intercepted a pass, and the Panthers cruised to a 60-12 win Saturday at Bishop Gorman High School to extend their Nevada record with their 22nd state title.

“That first drive I ran a couple plays inside just to see where they were at and where they were trying to get,” Hansen said. “With them packing the middle, that’s what I saw, was running those outsides more, trying to seal the edge and using our speed to get out there.”

Five of the Panthers’ seven touchdown drives were four plays or less, easily offsetting Eureka’s ball-control style.

Paul Lewis ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, caught one pass for 28 yards and took an interception back 43 yards for a score for Pahranagat Valley (10-1). Gage Davis was 7-for-10 passing for 177 yards and a TD, and also ran for a score.

Hansen gave his 11 seniors credit for leading the team to its second straight title, including the dynamic trio of Leavitt, Lewis and Davis.

“Those guys were huge,” Hansen said. “For those three guys to be huge, senior Brandon Huntsman at center, senior Jake Griffin at guard and senior tight ends Wyatt Madsen and Kobi Fiatoa, without those guys blocking, they couldn’t do it. The seniors brought the leadership, and they earned it. They took this team where they want to go.”

Leavitt scored on runs of 7 and 46 yards before Eureka (6-1) went on a 16-play drive capped by a Tristian Auch 1-yard TD run that made the score 14-6 with 5:20 left in the second quarter.

But the Panthers added a 44-yard TD run from Lewis two plays later, and Davis ran in from 7 yards with 15 seconds left before halftime for a 28-6 lead.

Pahranagat Valley made sure it was never tested in the second half by intercepting Eureka quarterback Clayton Shoda three times. Shoda finished 11-for-20 for 86 yards and a touchdown, and ran for a team-high 81 yards on 15 carries.

“This team put a lot of work in,” Leavitt said. “We faced a lot of trials with COVID and the testing and everything, just trying to make it through the year. It feels good to push through and finally get this medal around our neck.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.