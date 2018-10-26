88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Football

Pahranagat Valley rolls past GV Christian

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 25, 2018 - 11:34 pm
 

Jesse Jones and John Hansen each scored two touchdowns Thursday as Pahranagat Valley rolled to a 48-14 home win over GV Christian.

Jones had five carries for 132 yards, including a 77-yard TD run. He also caught a 47-yard scoring pass from Preston Higbee.

Hansen had nine carries for 118 yards. He had a 34-yard scoring run and returned a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown.

Higbee was 5-for-5 for 91 yards and two scores for the Panthers (6-1, 4-1 1A Southern League). Higbee also had a 4-yard TD run.

GV Christian fell to 2-6, 2-3.

