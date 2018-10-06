92°F
Football

Palo Verde defense stands tall to beat Cimarron

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 6, 2018 - 1:03 am
 
Updated October 6, 2018 - 1:33 pm

When a team tallies 412 yards on the ground, it’s easy for a fan to focus on that. When a team holds an opponent’s star running back out of the end zone and allows only three points, that’s what a coach likes to focus on.

Palo Verde football’s team kept Southern Nevada rushing leader Jordan Norwood in check, and the Panthers rolled past host Cimarron-Memorial on Friday, 37-3.

“I’m really proud of the three (points) on the other side,” Joe Aznarez said. “The defense was ready for the challenge of the leading rusher in the city, and they worked hard to keep him off the board.”

Norwood ran for 133 yards, his sixth 100-yard output of the year, but needed 36 carries to do so. But he failed to add to his total of 15 touchdowns scored.

Aznarez singled out Palo Verde senior Karsonne Winters’ work on defense. He intercepted a pass and had several tackles for loss in helping keep Cimarron off the board.

“He’s a special kid,” Aznarez said. “He’s a Division I player. He’s everywhere on the field. He’s an extension of us, like another coach on the field.”

The ground game was equally effective. Eight Panthers totaled 412 rushing yards.

Michael Torres led the Panthers with 169 yards, including two 73-yard runs. Jaylin Henderson (89 yards, two touchdowns), Charron Thomas (75 yards, one touchdown) and Tyler Quinn (37 yards, one touchdown) were also effective.

The Spartans (2-6, 0-4) scored their only points of the game on a 37-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. But any momentum Cimarron took into the locker room dissipated as Palo Verde (5-1, 3-0) rattled off big play after big play in the second half.

“We’ve been a second half team all year,” said Palo Verde center Jonah Singer. “We can always count on our backs to come through.”

Thomas carried three times for 41 yards and a touchdown on the first drive of the second half. Running mates Henderson and Torres ripped off 70-plus-yard touchdowns on successive possessions, and Tyler Quinn added a 37-yard run to give the game its final margin.

“We have a lot of depth,” Aznarez said. “Our line is getting the job done, and our running backs run hard when they get their chance.”

