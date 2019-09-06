Polynesian Football Classic headlines Las Vegas prep schedule

Four valley high school teams meet out-of-state opponents as part of the Polynesian Football Classic, which will be Friday and Saturday at Bishop Gorman.

Liberty High's quarterback Kanyon Stoneking throws the ball during the first half of a football game against Chandler, Ariz., High's on Friday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Liberty High's Maurice Hampton (16) runs with the ball during the first half of their game against Chandler, Ariz., High's on Friday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Liberty High's wide receiver Germie Bernard (2) scrambles away from Chandler, Ariz., High's center back Ramone Robinson and Isaiah Collison, right, during the first half of their football game on Friday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Liberty High's Germie Bernard (2) scrambles away from Chandler, Ariz., High's defense, including Kyler Orr (42) during the second half of their football game against Chandler, Ariz., High's on Friday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Henderson. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The Polynesian Football Classic, consisting of four games Friday and Saturday at Bishop Gorman, highlights this week’s slate of prep football. Let’s take a look at five of the top matchups:

Liberty vs. St. John Bosco (California), 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop Gorman

Liberty missed out on an opportunity to pick up its first win when it let a 16-0 lead slip away in a 34-22 loss to Mililani last week in Hawaii.

The Patriots’ assignment gets more difficult this week. St. John Bosco (California), ranked No. 3 in the USA Today Super 25, has wins over perennial powers DeMatha (Maryland) and Don Bosco Prep (New Jersey) by a combined score of 91-28. The Braves are led by DJ Uiagalelei, a Clemson commit who is the top-rated quarterback on the ESPN 300 for the 2020 class. He has 571 yards and seven touchdown passes this season.

Logan (Utah) vs. Desert Pines, noon Saturday at Bishop Gorman

After making a statement by opening its season with a 34-11 win over last year’s Class 4A state runner-up, Bishop Manogue, Desert Pines meets a Logan team that got off to a slow start.

The Grizzlies gave up 93 points in losses to Provo and Stansbury before defeating Preston (Idaho) 44-21. Logan QB Ethan Wilson has 724 yards and six touchdown passes, but he’s been intercepted seven times. Jaylen Sargent has 14 catches for 351 yards and four scores. Desert Pines will look for its ferocious pass rush to throw off the Grizzlies’ passing attack and force Wilson into mistakes.

Saguaro (Arizona) vs. Faith Lutheran, 4 p.m. Saturday at Bishop Gorman

Faith Lutheran took last week off to recover from a 40-17 loss to Mountain Point (Arizona), and Saguaro is 1-1 after an 18-10 loss to Cathedral Catholic (California).

Faith Lutheran managed only 167 yards of offense in the loss two weeks ago, and Saguaro figures to be an even tougher opponent. The Sabercats are the No. 1-ranked team in Arizona’s Class 4A, and they have eight players who have scored at least one touchdown and 10 defenders with double-digit tackles.

Servite (California) at Bishop Gorman, 8 p.m. Saturday

Bishop Gorman fell behind St. Louis (Hawaii) early last week and never recovered in a 31-19 loss. Servite is 1-0 after a 48-7 win over J.W. Worth (California).

The Gaels, who fell to No. 22 in the USA Today Super 25, have shown a balanced offense with 340 yards passing and 367 rushing.

The Friars’ offensive output came after a season in which they averaged 17.3 points a game.

Las Vegas at Silverado, 7 p.m. Friday

This game features two teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season but are off to strong starts.

Las Vegas is 2-0 after a 42-28 win over Adelanto (California) and 49-24 victory over Gateway (Colorado). Ja’Shawn Scroggins leads the valley with seven touchdown passes and is second in passing yards with 503.

Silverado defeated Bonanza 49-6 in its opener last week, thanks in large part to 210 yards and a touchdown from Aginae Cunningham and an interception returned for a score by Sayvione Cunningham.

