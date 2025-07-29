Prep football players hit practice field in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS
The first day of high school football camps in Southern Nevada began Monday, with all schools starting with two days of getting acclimated to the summer heat.
Regular practices will begin Wednesday. Some teams will scrimmage Saturday, with the start of the regular season to begin later this month.