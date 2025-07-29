Prep football players hit practice field in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

The first day of high school football camps in Southern Nevada began Monday, with all schools starting with two days of getting acclimated to the summer heat.

Liberty football players put their helmets on for the first day of football practice at Liberty High School on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty football players warm up during the first day of football practice at Liberty High School on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty head coach Rich Muraco leads the first day of football practice at Liberty High School on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty linebackers participate in a drill during the first day of football practice at Liberty High School on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Liberty defensive linemen participate in a drill during the first day of football practice at Liberty High School on Monday, July 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Regular practices will begin Wednesday. Some teams will scrimmage Saturday, with the start of the regular season to begin later this month.