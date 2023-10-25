Prep football playoff preview: Gorman, Basic, Legacy among favorites

The Nevada high school football playoffs begin Thursday. Seven state champions will be crowned from 5A through 1A. Here’s a look at how the playoffs shape up.

Arbor View’s Braylen Gardner (24) and Nathanial Hoskins (16) tackle Legacy wide receiver De'Qua Simon (11) during the second half of a high school football game at Legacy High School on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A new realignment structure has created a new playoff system in Nevada high school football.

Class 5A, the top classification, has been split into three divisions, and two more state championship games have been added. The new divisions have created more parity and made for more interesting playoff races.

The playoffs begin Thursday, with Nevada Day being observed Friday. All teams in 5A and 4A will participate in the postseason.

Here’s a breakdown of how the playoffs shape up:

Class 5A Division I

League champion: Bishop Gorman

The favorite: Bishop Gorman

The Gaels have rolled through 5A Division I, outscoring league opponents 259-42, and no one will stop them as they look to win their 13th state title in the last 14 seasons.

The dark horse: None

If Gorman and Liberty were to meet in the state title game, the Patriots could make the Gaels sweat by being the only team in the state that could mirror the physicality and depth Gorman has.

Potential first-round upset: Shadow Ridge over Arbor View

Shadow Ridge held Gorman to seven points in the first half before the Gaels ran away in the second half, and battled Liberty tough in a 35-32 loss. Arbor View rolled to a 45-28 win when the two teams played Sept. 8, but the Aggies have scored just 23 points in their last two games.

5A Division II Southern League

League champion: Basic

The favorite: Basic

Basic saved its best for last, defeating Foothill 49-32 last week to clinch the league title on the final day of the regular season. In a competitive league, the Wolves won the title on a tiebreaker. Bishop Manogue appears to be the favorite to reach the state title game out of the Northern League.

The dark horse: Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista lost to Basic by one point and gave Foothill and Faith Lutheran a challenge. Sierra Vista quarterback Tarrance Masnica is a dual threat, and linebacker Genesis Ali leads a physical defense with 10 sacks.

Potential first-round upset: Sierra Vista over Green Valley

A defensive touchdown and kickoff return for a score helped Green Valley pull out a 26-13 win over Sierra Vista last week. The second meeting should be closer. The Mountain Lions have the playmakers on both sides to make the difference in a tight game.

5A Division III Southern League

League champion: Legacy

The favorite: Legacy

A challenging nonleague schedule helped Legacy emerge with the league title. After facing the top teams in 5A the last two seasons, the Longhorns have used a balanced attack on offense to earn the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

The dark horse: Palo Verde

A 27-20 loss to Legacy put Palo Verde in the No. 2 seed in the playoffs, but the Panthers have plenty of talent to win a state title. The winner of a potential rematch between Legacy and Palo Verde should be the favorite over the Northern champion.

Potential first-round upset: Cimarron-Memorial over Clark

Clark won the regular season matchup 17-16 thanks to a last-second field goal. The rematch should be close, but give Cimarron-Memorial the edge as it looks to snap a three-game losing streak.

Class 4A

League champions: Centennial (Desert), Sunrise Mountain (Mountain)

The favorite: Centennial

No one has been able to challenge Centennial, which moved down after spending the last two seasons in 5A. Quarterback Victor Plotnikov is third in the state with 2,194 passing yards, and linebacker Ty Hanley leads the state with seven interceptions. The Bulldogs will move up to 5A Division III next season.

The dark horse: Canyon Springs

Canyon Springs might have the playmakers at the skill positions, led by wide receiver/defensive back Armando Lewis, to compete with Centennial if the two were to meet in the state title game. An 18-13 defeat to Sunrise Mountain put the Pioneers in the No. 2 seed in the Mountain League playoffs.

Potential first-round upset: Cadence over Eldorado

Eldorado beat the Cougars 40-33 last week, but Cadence could easily turn the tables in the playoffs.

Class 3A

League champion: SLAM Academy

The favorite: SLAM Academy

Last year’s state runner-up has rolled during its eight-game winning streak, defeating opponents by at least 13 points in every game. The Bulls might be more dynamic on offense than last year while averaging just over 251 rushing yards per game and 7.9 yards per carry.

The dark horse: Moapa Valley

As long as the Pirates are in it, you can’t count them out. Five turnovers plagued Moapa Valley in a 34-7 loss to SLAM Academy. If the Pirates reach the state semifinals, they’ll get a trip to Truckee to face the North’s No. 1 seed.

Potential first-round upset: None

Boulder City and Virgin Valley will use home field to their advantage and should roll in their league quarterfinal matchups against Mater East and Democracy Prep, respectively.

