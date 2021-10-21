Prep football playoff scenarios complicated by cancellations

Three league games were canceled, making figuring out playoff scenarios difficult as teams enter the final week of the regular season.

About 20 years ago, there was a popular game called “You Don’t Know Jack.” One of the game’s features was an occasional “impossible question.”

What does this have to do with Nevada high school football?

Trying to figure out playoff scenarios in leagues that had games canceled — one in Class 5A (Foothill-Arbor View) and two in 4A (Del Sol-Durango and Chaparral-Sunrise Mountain) — seems nearly impossible. In fact, when some coaches have called the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association office this week to find out if they’re still alive for a playoff berth, they have been answered with, “I don’t know.”

Below are the playoff scenarios for 5A, 4A and 3A teams, as simply as possible.

5A Desert League

(League records in parenthesis)

Bishop Gorman (4-0) — Has clinched a playoff spot, would be the No. 1 seed with a win over Foothill. The Gaels can finish no worse than second.

Foothill (3-0) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish anywhere from the No. 1 to No. 3 seed.

Arbor View (2-1) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish anywhere from the No. 2 to No. 4 seed.

Legacy (1-3) — Clinches the No. 4 seed with a win over Palo Verde, is eliminated with a loss.

Canyon Springs (1-3) — Has not clinched a playoff spot, can finish as high as the No. 3 seed.

Palo Verde (0-4) — Has not clinched a playoff spot, can finish as high as fourth.

5A Mountain League

Liberty (3-0) — Has clinched a playoff spot, would be the No. 1 seed with a win over Desert Pines or a loss by 10 points or less. The Patriots can finish no worse than second.

Green Valley (2-1) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish anywhere from second to fourth.

Desert Pines (2-1) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish anywhere from first to third.

Faith Lutheran (1-3) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish either third or fourth.

Centennial (0-4) — Eliminated.

4A Desert League

Silverado (4-0), Desert Oasis (4-0) — Both have clinched playoff spots and meet this week. The winner will be the No. 1 seed, the loser No. 2.

Cimarron-Memorial (2-2) — Clinches the No. 3 seed with a win over Sunrise Mountain or a Cheyenne victory over Chaparral. Its playoff situation would be decided by the NIAA with a loss.

Cheyenne (1-3) — Clinches a playoff spot with a win over Chaparral. Its playoff situation would be determined by the NIAA with a loss.

Chaparral (0-3), Sunrise Mountain (0-3) — Need to win to have their playoff situation determined by the NIAA.

4A Mountain League

Las Vegas (3-0) — Has clinched the No. 1 seed.

Clark (2-1) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish second or third.

Basic (1-2) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish anywhere from second to fourth.

Durango (1-2) — The Trailblazers are idle and probably will be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed.

Del Sol (0-2) — Needs to beat Las Vegas to have its situation determined by the NIAA.

4A Sky League

Coronado (4-0) — Has clinched a playoff spot, would be the No. 1 seed with a win over Sierra Vista. The Cougars can finish no worse than third.

Shadow Ridge (3-1) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish anywhere from first with a win over Spring Valley and Coronado loss to fourth.

Sierra Vista (3-1) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish anywhere from second to fourth.

Spring Valley (2-2) — Has clinched a playoff spot, can finish third or fourth.

Bonanza (0-4) and Mojave (0-4) — Eliminated.

3A Desert League

Moapa Valley (3-0), Virgin Valley (3-0) — Both have clinched playoff spots and meet this week. The winner will be the No. 1 seed, the loser No. 2.

Valley (2-2) — Clinched the No. 3 seed.

Rancho (0-3) and Western (0-3) — Eliminated.

3A Mountain League

Pahrump Valley (3-1) — Clinched the No. 1 seed.

Eldorado (2-1), SLAM Nevada (2-1) — Both have clinched playoff spots and meet this week. The winner will be the No. 2 seed, the loser No. 3.

Boulder City (1-2) and Pinecrest Cadence (0-3) — Eliminated.

