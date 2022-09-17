Prep football roundup: Arbor View shuts out Green Valley

Quarterback Alonzo Balderrama accounted for 295 yards and four touchdowns rushing and passing to lead Arbor View to a victory at Green Valley on Friday night.

Balderrama completed 16 of 25 passes for 204 yards and three TDs and rushed for 91 yards and a score on four carries to lead the Aggies (4-0).

Makhai Donaldson added 94 yards on 10 rushes, and David Washington had 101 all-purpose yards (55 rushing and 46 receiving).

The Aggies’ defense recorded its second shutout of the season.

“Our defense played fantastic,” Arbor View coach Matt Gerber said. “Our passing game got a little bit better tonight.”

Green Valley (0-4) has scored six points combined in the past two games.

■ Basic 27, Spring Valley 0 — At Basic, the Wolves recorded their second consecutive shutout in running their record to 5-0.

Marcellus Moore rushed for a touchdown and caught a TD passes for Basic. Zuri Whiters caught a TD pass, and Robert Wren rushed for a score.

The Wolves held Spring Valley (3-2) to less than 100 yards of offense.

■ Shadow Ridge 48, Foothill 35 — At Foothill, JaQuieze Holland rushed for 275 yards and three touchdowns to lead Shadow Ridge.

Teammate Coen Coloma ran for 105 yards and two TDs, and the Mustangs (4-1) rushed for more than 500 yards.

Foothill is 1-4.

■ Las Vegas 35, Rancho 7 — At Rancho, Torrell Harley and Elijah Espinoza each scored two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats.

Garrett Hughes accounted for the other score for Las Vegas (3-1) by returning a blocked punt 25 yards for a TD.

Rancho is 2-3.

■ Silverado 43, Coronado 0 — At Coronado, Brandon Tunnell threw two touchdown passes to lead the Skyhawks to another convincing victory.

Donavyn Pellot rushed for a TD and caught a scoring pass for Silverado (4-0), which has outscored its opponents by a combined 203-21.

This was the first loss for Coronado (3-1), which beat each of its three previous opponents by at least 14 points.

■ The Meadows 65, Calvary Chapel 9 — At The Meadows, Sean Gosse passed for 312 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Mustangs.

Finn Riley caught five passes for 143 yards and a TD, and John McGill had three receptions for 95 yards and two scores.

The Meadows (4-0) has won its past two games by a combined 113-9.

This was Calvary Chapel’s first game this season.

■ SLAM Nevada 56, Valley 8 — At Valley, the Bulls took a 35-0 lead in the first quarter in the convincing victory.

Daniel Nevil rushed for two touchdowns for SLAM (2-3) and caught a TD pass.

Valley is 1-3.

■ Pahranagat Valley 40, Eureka 6 — At Eureka, Braiden Maxwell passed for 209 yards and two touchdowns for Pahranagat Valley and rushed for 33 yards and a TD.

Carson Hansen rushed eight times for 125 yards and two TDs for the Panthers (3-2).

Jordan Fiatoa caught six passes for 198 yards and a score.

Eureka is 2-1.

■ Del Sol 26, Bonanza 20 — At Del Sol, the Dragons took a 26-12 lead in the fourth quarter and survived a late rally to win.

Bonanza scored with about two minutes left to make it a six-point game, but a last-ditch attempt at a comeback was thwarted by an interception with less than a minute remaining.

This was the first victory for Del Sol (1-4). Bonanza fell to 0-4.

■ Legacy 34, Durango 12 — At Legacy, the Longhorns took a 20-0 halftime lead and cruised to victory.

Legacy is 2-3. Durango is 3-2.

■ Cheyenne 13, Mojave 10 — At Mojave, Cheyenne scored a touchdown with about eight minutes left to rally for the victory.

The Desert Shields are 3-2. Mojave is 2-2.

■ Eldorado 17, Chaparral 14 — At Eldorado, the Sundevils took a 17-0 lead into fourth quarter and held on.

Eldorado is 2-2. Chaparral is 1-4.

■ Moapa Valley 7, Pahrump Valley 6 — At Pahrump Valley, the Pirates barely stayed undefeated in winning the one-point game.

Moapa Valley (5-0) took a 7-0 lead into halftime and then held on to beat Pahrump Valley (2-2).

