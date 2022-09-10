Prep football roundup: Desert Pines extends shutout streak

Desert Pines has shut out three opponents in a row, its streak of blanking opponents now standing at 12 quarters after a victory over Foothill on Friday night.

Bishop Gorman running back Myles Norman (34) heads towards the end zone pursued by Hamilton linebacker Naji Sherrod (36) during the second half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bishop Gorman running back Devon Rice (3) breaks into open field after missed tackle by Hamilton free safety Rachana Men (3) during the first half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Hamilton wide receiver Jaxon Haynes (11) has a pass broken up by Bishop Gorman defensive back Elijah Palmer (4) during the first half of their high school football game at Fertitta Field on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Silverado senior Caden Harris (22) runs the balls during their game against Sierra Vista at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Silverado led 34-7 at the half. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The shutout streak continues for Desert Pines.

The Jaguars blanked an opponent for the third time in a row, this time defeating visiting Foothill 40-0 on Friday.

Orem (Utah) was the last team to score on the Jaguars, reaching the end zone twice in the fourth quarter of the opener. That 21-14 defeat was the last time Desert Pines (3-1) lost.

Against Foothill (1-3), Desert Pines dominated in all three phases.

Isaiah Rubin scored two touchdowns on special teams, returning a kickoff 85 yards and a punt 50 yards.

The Jaguars also made big plays offensively, with Marquis Roby completing a 60-yard TD pass to Massiah Mingo and a 40-yarder to Tyrik Simeus. Roby also ran for a 20-yard score and Greg Burrell for a 10-yard TD.

■ Spring Valley 33, Desert Oasis 6 — At Spring Valley, the Grizzlies (2-1) scored twice defensively in the one-sided victory.

Kory Villareal intercepted two passes, returning one 70 yards for a touchdown, and teammate Ethan Shuford brought back a fumble 72 yards for a TD.

Tip Manu rushed for TDs of 45 yards and 1 yard.

Desert Oasis is 1-2.

■ Shadow Ridge 42, Palo Verde 6 — At Palo Verde, the Mustangs (3-1) received 100-yard performances from two backs.

Coen Coloma gained 142 yards on six carries, and Davison Glenn gained 100 yards on three rushes. Each player also scored two touchdowns.

Teammate Jon Wilson rushed for 72 yards on seven attempts, and Caleb Fisher caught a 61-yard TD pass.

Palo Verde is 1-3.

■ Atascocita (Texas) 45, Liberty 8 — At Atascocita, the Patriots (1-3) averted a shutout by scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The was their third loss in a row, but all were to out-of-state teams. Atascocita is 2-1.

“We’ve got to improve,” Liberty coach Rich Muraco said. “Everything, we’ve got to improve.”

■ Basic 57, Chaparral 0 — At Chaparral, Joey Garza threw three touchdown passes to lead the Wolves.

The Wolves (4-0) led 42-0 halftime over Chaparral (1-3).

Basic’s past three victories were routs. They outscored those opponents by a combined 129-16.

Their only close game was the opener, a 14-0 victory over Desert Oasis.

■ Durango 20, Cimarron-Memorial 16 — At Durango, Keimarion Taylor rushed for 123 and a touchdown to lead the Trailblazers (3-1).

Teammate Maverik Cormier rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns, and he passed for 122 yards.

Cimarron-Memorial is 0-4.

■ Green Valley Christian 36, Pahranagat Valley 26 — At Pahranagat Valley, Jordan Fiatoa and Todd Hansen each rushed for 115 yards to lead Green Valley Christian. Fiatoa also had a rushing touchdown.

The Guardians (3-1) have won every game in which they took the field. Their loss was a forfeit to Rolling Hills Preps (California).

Pahranagat Valley is 2-2.

■ Cheyenne 14, Del Sol 8 — At Del Sol, Cheyenne (2-2) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter for a comeback victory.

Del Sol (0-4) scored eight points in the second quarter.

The Desert Shields scored two touchdowns and a safety in the fourth period. Treasure Harris scored on a 14-yard TD run, and Michael Williams completed a 35-yard scoring pass to Tajon Bell. Cheyenne went for two points after each touchdown, but the conversion attempts failed.

■ Legacy 45, Centennial 21 — At Centennial, Legacy outscored the Bulldogs 22-0 in the first quarter to take control and cruise to its first victory.

Until Friday, Legacy (1-3) had scored just eight points in three games. The Longhorns were shut out by Sierra Vista and Desert Pines.

Centennial dropped to 0-4. The Bulldogs’ closest game was a 16-point loss to Foothill.

■ Boulder City 45, Western 0 — At Western, Boulder City (2-1) took control early, going into halftime with a 32-0 lead.

The game went to a running clock about midway through the third quarter.

Western is 1-3.

