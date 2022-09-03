Prep football roundup: Foothill finds offense, whips Centennial

Foothill quarterback Mason Dew threw three touchdown passes to three receivers as the Falcons got their first victory of the season Friday against Centennial.

Foothill’s offense struggled mightily in losses to teams from Ohio and California to open the season, scoring a total of 10 points.

The Falcons found their footing Friday night.

Mason Dew threw three touchdown passes to three receivers, and Foothill earned its first win, 31-15 over Centennial.

Dew’s scoring tosses went to Tarrell Mack-Lovely for 60 yards, Jacob Pedrano for 45 and Ryan Perkins for 30 for Foothill (1-2), which led 31-0 midway through the fourth quarter before Centennial (0-3) tried to mount a comeback.

Ternilla Thomas added a 5-yard rushing touchdown for Foothill.

Faith Lutheran 29, Damonte Ranch 7 — At Damonte Ranch, Cale Breslin ran for two touchdowns, and the Crusaders remained undefeated.

Breslin struck from 8 yards in the first quarter and a 5-yarder in the second to help Faith Lutheran (3-0) take a 24-7 halftime lead. Caden Chittenden made two field goals, including a 49-yarder in the third quarter, and Cade Keith caught a 14-yard TD strike from Rylan Walter.

Basic 34, Carson 2 — At Carson, Marcellus Moore ran for two scores, and the Class 4A Wolves stayed unbeaten with the win over a 5A foe.

Moore’s touchdown runs covered 4 and 13 yards for the Wolves (3-0), who led 27-2 at halftime.

Brandon Griffin capped the opening march with a 2-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Joseph Garza kept the ball for an 8-yard score for Basic.

The Wolves defense got involved in the scoring with Zuri Whiters returning an interception 60 yards for a TD.

Sierra Canyon (California) 35, Green Valley 16 — At Green Valley, Sierra Canyon’s Alonzo Esparza ran for a 6-yard touchdown late in the second quarter to break a 7-7 tie, and the Gators never got even again.

Jack Thow tied the score at 7 in the second quarter with an 84-yard scramble, and Steven Shamoun’s 35-yard field goal in the third quarter drew Green Valley (0-2) within 14-10 midway through the third.

It was all Sierra Canyon (1-2) from there, as it scored the next 21 points before Green Valley’s Quamir Cordona ran in a 5-yard TD late in the fourth quarter.

Cheyenne 35, Bonanza 2 — At Cheyenne, Randall Zackery ran for two touchdowns and caught another, and the Desert Shields ran away for their first win.

Cheyenne (1-2) led 6-2 at halftime, but scored 29 consecutive points in the second half. Mike Williams threw two touchdown passes, and Tyrell Lair returned an interception for a touchdown for the Desert Shields, who sent Bonanza to a 0-2 record.

Mojave 14, Clark 0 — At Clark, Robert McNeil returned an interception for a touchdown to lead the Rattlers.

Mojave (2-0) intercepted three passes and held the Chargers ( 1-2) to less than 50 yards rushing.

Jameer McNeal hauled in a 67-yard pass from Mike Wooton for Mojave.

Sierra Vista 54, Sunrise Mountain 14 — At Sunrise Mountain, Akema Kahaleanu and Immanuel Reed caught two touchdowns apiece, and the Mountain Lions dominated the second half to hand the Miners their first loss.

Tarrance Masnica threw two touchdown passes, and Omari Evans ran for two scores for Sierra Vista (2-1).

Sunrise Mountain (2-1) was bidding for its third straight win after a winless 2021.

Perry (Arizona) 19, Spring Valley 14 — At Spring Valley, Ti’shaun Ereaux-Jackson threw two touchdown passes, but the Grizzlies’ comeback bid came up short.

Perry jumped to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Grizzlies (2-1) stiffened defensively and allowed only a second-quarter field goal the rest of the way.

Ereaux-Jackson’s scoring tosses were a 35-yard strike to Ethan Shuford and a 40-yarder to Dylan Phelps, with both receivers able to toe tap in the back of the end zone.

Spring Valley had a chance to score with less than five minutes to go and moved inside the Perry 35-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.

Shadow Ridge 43, Shadow Ridge (Arizona) 24 — At Northern Arizona University, Shadow Ridge scored 30 points in the second quarter to win the battle of teams with the same name.

Jon Wilson and Davison Glenn ran for two scores apiece and JaQuieze Holland added one for the Mustangs (2-1), who bounced back from a 38-6 loss to Arbor View last week.

Western 26, Pinecrest Cadence 7 — At Pinecrest Cadence, Roberto Vargas threw for two touchdowns and ran for two as the Warriors picked up their first win.

Vargas’ touchdown passes went to Steven Luna and Tremell Horne, and Western (1-2) shut out the Cougars (0-3) in the second half.

Eldorado 21, Somerset-Losee 7 — At Eldorado, Jaeshawn West scored two rushing touchdowns, and the Sundevils overcame 206 yards in penalties.

Matthew Gallegos and Xavier Delgado connected for an 80-yard touchdown pass for Eldorado (1-2), who gave Darryl Tootle his first win as a head coach.

American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North 41, SLAM Nevada 22 — At ALA-Gilbert North, the Eagles scored the first 34 points and cruised.

Donnell Colbert ran for a touchdown and threw for another for SLAM Nevada (1-2), which also scored on an 80-yard fumble return in the second half.

Pahranagat Valley 60 Indian Springs 0 — At Indian Springs, Jordan Fiatoa ran for 89 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 33-yard TD to lead the Panthers.

Pahranagat Valley (2-1) led 8-0 after the first quarter, then exploded for 40 points in the second quarter.

Braiden Maxwell threw for 117 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers.

