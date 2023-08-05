Prep football teams keep it light on 1st day of contact practice

Saturday marked the first day high school football teams in the state could engage in contact practices with full pads.

Green Valley head football coach Clay Mauro walks down the field during practice at Green Valley High School on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Saturday marked the first day Nevada high school football teams could participate in fully padded, contact practices.

While the season is less than two weeks away, with most teams playing their first game Aug. 18, some teams elected to keep it light with just weightlifting sessions — or even a day off.

“Getting the actual contact between each other is what’s best, but we have to think about the mileage on these kids. We have to make sure they don’t get that wear and tear on them,” said Green Valley coach Clay Mauro, who gave his team the day off Saturday.

Coaches are working on maximizing the time they have to practice in full pads while keeping their teams healthy.

Teams were already busy this week with the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association allowing two days of heat acclimation practices in helmets beginning Monday. As practices shifted to the afternoon, teams spent the next three days practicing in helmets and shells.

Canyon Springs did not practice Saturday, instead opting to use the day as a weightlifting session. Time is of the essence for the Pioneers, who play a “Thursday Night Lights” television game Aug. 17 against Virgin Valley.

Pioneers coach Quincy Burts said playing on TV and being the opening varsity game in the state is a “privilege.”

Burts and his team had the chance to be guests at some of UNLV’s spring football practices. While observing the practice, Burts stressed to his team to watch how the Rebels moved with tempo throughout the entire practice. He said that’s what he wants to see his players do in practice the next two weeks.

In the time with pads, Burts said “high-intensity reps” and being able to hit a body instead of a stationary target are important. Burts said practicing in “real life” situations will help develop the right fundamentals and techniques for tackling and blocking that are needed in a game.

“You get them conditioned and let them understand and feel what it is like to run around with the pads,” Burts said. “We still do the same drills that we do, but now we can do it with a lot of contact.”

Mauro said his team made the most of its offseason workouts, working on the sleds and other tools to help with tackling to prepare for the transition to full-contact practices. Some teams participated in summer camps out of state with full pads and contact, including one hosted by Southern Utah University.

Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez, whose team participated in the summer camp and did not practice Saturday, said less time in full pads can have an impact on a team’s performance.

“When you get into that Friday night atmosphere and you’re tackling, it’s pretty important,” Aznarez said. “If you don’t practice (contact) as much as you probably should, it can definitely be a factor in the outcome of your games.”

Aznarez said keeping players healthy is the priority. By the time teams get some reps with contact, they get an idea of what to expect.

“By the time you get that first scrimmage and your first game under your belt, most people kind of get what it’s going to be all about,” Aznarez said.

