Prep roundup: Faith Lutheran dominates in season-opening win

Rylan Walter threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and Faith Lutheran scored 31 consecutive points to run past Reed for a 37-13 home win Friday night.

Liberty players go crazy with their student section after winning their Class 5A high school football game against Palo Verde at Liberty High School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Rylan Walter threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, and Faith Lutheran scored 31 consecutive points to run past Reed for a 37-13 home win Friday in the Crusaders’ season opener.

Walter was 20-for-27 passing and connected with Peyton Steigerwald, Nehemiah Brooks and Mason Aday for scores.

Steigerwald caught six passes for 104 yards, and Cale Bresliln ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Crusaders. Vicentico Pringle capped the scoring with an interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Orem (Utah) 21, Desert Pines 14 — At Orem, Desert Pines turned the ball over four times in the first half, but still had a chance late before coming up short.

The Jaguars (0-1) had the ball inside the Tigers 10-yard line with less than two minutes remaining but couldn’t punch it in.

Freshmen scored both of Desert Pines’ touchdowns, on a 99-yard kickoff return from Trey Jackson and a 40-yard pass from Marquis Roby to Massiah Mingo.

Canyon Springs 18, Arcadia (California) 14 — Darrell Finks ran for two touchdowns and intercepted a pass, and the Pioneers held on after taking an 18-0 halftime lead.

Amere Swann also scored a touchdown for Canyon Springs (1-0), whose defense stiffened inside the 10 with less than two minutes left to turn Arcadia away.

“It was a big win, with a lot of young kids in new positions,” said Canyon Springs coach Quincy Burts, who got his first win as Pioneers coach. “They had to learn and grind, but they showed a lot of toughness.”

Austintown-Fitch (Ohio) 42, Foothill 10 — At Austintown-Fitch, the home-standing Falcons scored a touchdown late in the first half to take a 21-10 lead, which Foothill coach Vernon Brown called a back-breaker.

Ryan-Blake Wilson caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Mason Dew in the second quarter to draw Foothill (0-1) within four. But the Falcons couldn’t stop Austintown-Fitch’s running game in the second half.

Sierra Vista 6, Legacy 0 — At Sierra Vista, Jerron Baker intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Mountain Lions.

Sierra Vista (1-0) earned the shutout despite Legacy (0-1) driving inside the red zone several times before stalling. The Mountain Lions used their running game to keep the clock running in the second half and escape with the win.

Basic 14, Desert Oasis 0 — At Desert Oasis, Joe Garza and Marcellus Moore connected for a 40-yard touchdown on the Wolves’ first drive, and the defense did the rest.

Robert Wren ran for a touchdown and Basic (1-0) punted only once but had three touchdowns called back by penalties, mistakes coach Jeff Cahill said were “typical of a first game.”

Spring Valley 45, Chaparral 7 — At Spring Valley, Tipisone Manu ran for three touchdowns, and the Grizzlies controlled the game.

Spring Valley wide receiver Alec Livingston caught a touchdown pass two days after his father’s death.

“That was great to see,” Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal said. “Alec was playing with a heavy heart. His dad meant everything to him.”

Kelze Howard led the Grizzlies’ defensive effort with three sacks.

Clark 39, Cheyenne 8 — At Cheyenne, Mason King threw for two touchdowns and ran for two for the Chargers.

Marquise Hill caught a 75-yarder, and Irving Daniels added a 15-yard TD reception for Clark (1-0), and Jimone Jimerson ran for two TDs.

Mojave 27, Del Sol 12 — At Mojave, Zaquon Henderson ran for two touchdowns to lead a Rattlers offense that ran for 238 yards.

Donte Hookfin ran for a touchdown and added three tackles for loss and two sacks for Mojave (1-0), and Mike Wooten threw for a score.

Rancho 59, Pinecrest Cadence 6 — Malik McHugh returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the Rams.

Toby Sayphone ran for 173 yards and scored touchdowns on four of his eight carries, and Jeremy Evans ran for 82 yards and scored on both of his carries for Rancho (1-0).

Virgin Valley 54, Eldorado 20 — At Eldorado, Gunner Cortez was 11-for-14 for 272 yards and four touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Hunter Otteson ran for 180 yards and a touchdown, and Isaiah Frieling added 141 yards on 12 carries for the Bulldogs (1-0). Chase Otteson caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a score for Virgin Valley.

Moapa Valley 26, Hurricane (Utah) 22 — At Moapa Valley, the Pirates ran to a 20-0 lead, but needed a 53-yard interception return from Degan Jones in the fourth quarter to run their winning streak to 16.

Landon Wrzesinski ran for 86 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 127 yards, including a 70-yarder for a score on a screen pass.

The Pirates fumbled on the first play of the second half, and Hurricane cashed in to begin its comeback.

The Meadows 41, Mater East 8 — At The Meadows, Sean Gosse threw for three touchdowns, and the Mustangs built a 41-0 halftime lead.

Evan Baalbaky, John McGill and Peter Diugu caught touchdown passes, and Dawson Levine ran for two scores for The Meadows (1-0).

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.