Proposal to limit Gorman to 1 out-of-state game fails

The NIAA Realigment Committee voted to approve a proposal that would make the 5A South into three divisions and give teams the option to play up to three out-of-state games.

Bishop Gorman head coach Brent Browner huddles with players after defeating Desert Pines in a Class 5A playoff football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A high school football realignment proposal that would limit Bishop Gorman to one out-of-state game was not approved Monday at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Realignment Committee meeting.

The committee instead approved by a unanimous vote of 10-0 Proposal B, where the 5A South would be separated into three divisions. In the proposal, seven Southern Nevada schools would make up the 5A Division I South: Bishop Gorman, Liberty, Silverado, Arbor View, Shadow Ridge, Desert Pines and Coronado.

The proposal was favored by the committee instead of the other proposal on the table. In that proposal, the 5A South would be a 10-team, one-division league with nine league games and the possibility for one non-league game.

Under the proposal that was approved, Gorman and other 5A Division I South teams could play three non-league regular season games. Teams would play six league games and a mandated crossover game with a 5A Division II South team.

The proposal, which would go into effect this fall for the next two-year realignment cycle, is still pending final approval from the NIAA Board of Control.

Nelson said the emergency Board of Control meeting would be on March 2. There will also be another appeals meeting for teams to appeal their classification which is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 13.

