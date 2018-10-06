Roundup: Centennial ekes out win over Shadow Ridge

Bulldogs quarterback Colton Tenney and running back Jordan Smith each had two touchdowns and Centennial beat the Mustangs 26-19 on Friday at home for its first Northwest League win.

Centennial was in cruise control most of Friday night at home.

Then the chances for an easy victory soared right over the Bulldog quarterback’s head.

A bad snap turned what was once a blowout against Shadow Ridge into a tight game in the fourth quarter. But Centennial responded with a late touchdown to beat the Mustangs 26-19 and pick up its first win in the Northwest League.

“It’s overwhelming, honestly,” running back Jordan Smith said. “The coaches stressed to us how important this was for us to go on to the playoffs, so we just came out here and showed out. We played our hearts out.”

The Bulldogs (4-3, 1-2 Northwest) led 19-0 entering the fourth quarter before Shadow Ridge (5-3, 2-2) rallied. Mustangs quarterback Kody Presser scored an 8-yard rushing TD to get his team on the board and then linebacker Stephen Zane got the ball back for his offense.

After a snap flew past Centennial quarterback Colton Tenney, Zane picked the ball up and returned it 56 yards to the Bulldogs’ 11. That set up a 1-yard TD run by Presser, and suddenly Shadow Ridge was within six points with 3:59 to play.

“Shadow Ridge showed a lot of heart,” Centennial coach Dustin Forshee said. “With their triple option, you never know when it can break.”

Despite the setback, the Bulldogs calmly proceeded to put the game out of reach. Wide receiver Tyler Hermanson recovered an onside kick and Smith scored a 14-yard rushing TD with 1:27 left to seal the win.

Presser threw for a TD as time expired but the outcome had already been decided.

“Our team is resilient,” Tenney said. “We’ve always been resilient. We’re going to fight no matter what the score is.”

Tenney and Smith each had two TDs for the Bulldogs and led an offense that outgained the Mustangs, 393-268. Tenney finished with 217 passing yards. Smith had 116 yards as a runner and 75 as a receiver.

“We were moving the ball all night,” Tenney said. “We just had too many mistakes. Eliminate the mistakes and it wouldn’t have been as close as it was.”

Legacy 33, Eldorado 7 — At Eldorado, the Longhorns scored less than 20 seconds into the game and rolled past the Sundevils.

Elijah Alvarez’s 55-yard kickoff return led to a quick Jerry Martin’s 10-yard rushing touchdown with 11:42 to go in the first quarter that gave Legacy (3-4, 2-0 Northeast) the early lead.

Isaiah Sedillos’ 6-yard run with 3:25 left in the first quarter gave Legacy a 14-0 lead, and another Martin rushing score and Evan Olaes’ 4-yard TD pass to Cahill Laws late in the second quarter increased the margin to 28-7 at the half.

Olaes tossed a 47-yard scoring pass to Aaron Holloway in the fourth quarter to close the scoring. Olaes, a sophomore, completed 10 of 14 passes for 168 yards and the two touchdowns.

Martin rushed for 100 yards on 12 carries, and the Legacy defense sacked Eldorado quarterback Jalen Malone seven times.

Malone’s 6-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter was one of few bright spots for the Sundevils (1-5, 0-2).

Valley 21, Democracy Prep 7 — At Valley, Jarrett Zibert passed for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Vikings to a victory over the Blue Knights.

Zibert put the Vikings on the board on their first possession, hitting Keenan McNair for a 9-yard touchdown. Valley (4-4, 2-1 Class 3A Sunset League) then spent most of the second quarter executing a 99-yard drive that culminated in Zibert’s 3-yard plunge for a score to double the advantage.

Democracy Prep turned up the heat in the second half and began to control the game but couldn’t break through to the end zone. The Blue Knights (2-6, 1-2) then muffed a punt early in the fourth quarter, giving the ball back to Valley, which capitalized. Zibert hit a slant to Larry Perry for a 53-yard touchdown for Valley’s final score.

Valley compiled a 21-0 lead thanks to strong defense across the board, led by Seth Jarrett’s three interceptions. Democracy Prep finally got on the board late in the fourth quarter but ran out of time to complete the comeback.

Zibert threw for 166 yards for the Vikings, and E’Vontay Banks ran for 61 yards.

Democracy Prep got a fine all-around game from Keionte Scott, who had 78 receiving yards receiving, scored the Blue Knights’ touchdown in the fourth quarter, had interception and recovered a fumble.

Sunrise Montain 36, Rancho 7 — At Sunrise Mountain, Link Rhodes rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass to lead the Miners over the Rams.

Rhodes took a handoff, reversed field and outran the defense for a 59-yard TD run to give Sunrise Mountain (2-5, 1-1 Sunrise) a 22-0 lead with 5:48 to go in the second quarter. He later caught a 58-yard TD pass from Tyree Hayes.

Hayes had a hand in three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing), and running back Markus Gibb scored on a 20-yard run in the first half. The Miners’ special teams unit also got involved, recording a safety during a punt attempt, helping build a 30-0 halftime lead.

Alexander Bramasco scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter for Rancho (1-7, 0-3). He ended the night with 49 yards rushing, and Areaun Everett and Raymond Conner each had a team high 52 yards rushing.

Cheyenne 63, Western 0 — At Cheyenne, Joshua Rose found Rayvion Brown on two early scoring passes and the Desert Shields cruised to victory over the Warriors.

Brown took a pass from Rose, broke a tackle and outran defenders 42 yards for a score on the opening drive.

Rose later connected with a streaking Brown on an 80-yard scoring pass, and a Majae Madison 2-point conversion run gave Cheyenne (6-2, 2-1 Sunset) an early 14-0 lead. Charlston Tooks and Madison each scored rushing touchdowns to add to the lead.

Special teams took over late in the first half with Joshua Garbutt returning a punt 75 yards for a score. Davion Diggs blocked a punt, recovering the ball in the end zone for another score and a 41-0 halftime lead.

Javier Cone and Armond Clary each added a second-half touchdown run, Dominick Patterson registered a safety and Luis Horna returned the free kick following the safety 65 yards for a TD.

Western fell to 0-7, 0-3.

Virgin Valley 20, Spring Valley 19 — At Spring Valley, Wyatt Delano rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with just more than a minute to play, to lift the Bulldogs over the Grizzlies.

Aside from a 26-yard touchdown pass from Meb Hollingshead to Jake Hampsten in the first quarter, Delano carried Virgin Valley’s offense, with his most pivotal contribution coming on the Bulldogs’ final drive.

Delano closed out that drive with an 8-yard TD run with 1:09 to play that gave Virgin Valley (7-1) the lead.

Spring Valley quarterback Frank Bartley completed 10 of 17 passes for 207 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries.

Bartley had TD passes of 56 and 80 yards to Marco Godinez, who ended his night with 154 receiving yards for the Grizzlies (2-5).

Spring Mountain 65, GV Christian 0 — At Spring Mountain, Da’Juan Brown ran for two touchdowns and tossed a scoring pass to Frashaun Fletcher as the Golden Eagles beat the Guardians..

Chris Mosley added three touchdown runs for the Golden Eagles (4-1, 2-0), who recorded their fourth straight shutout.

Kadreion Payne, Mauricio Gaston and Andre Chester each added a TD run for Spring Mountain, which led 45-0 at the half.

GV Christian is 1-5, 1-2.

Pahranagat Valley 40, Carlin 6 — At Carlin, Jesse Jones had a pair of touchdown runs to lead the Panthers over the Railroaders.

Jones scored on runs of 25 and 40 yards in the first half to help the Panthers to a 40-0 lead.

Preston Higbee added a 5-yard scoring run and threw a pair of TD passes for Pahranagat Valley (5-0).

Higbee had a 20-yard TD pass to Stockton Maxwell in the first quarter and added a 15-yard scoring strike to Paul Lewis with 4:58 to go in the second quarter.

Carlin fell to 4-3.

Lincoln County 57, Lake Mead 0 — At Lake Mead, Cody Zile completed 4 of 4 passes, three of them four touchdowns, as Lynx rolled over the Eagles.

Kamdon Lewis had a 25-yard TD catch and a 30-yard TD catch, and Zile completed a 49-yard scoring pass to Kobe Kelley.

Zile also had a 5-yard TD run.

Lewis added a 38-yard interception return for a score and had a 44-yard scoring run for the Lynx (6-0, 3-0 2A Southern League).

Noah Smith rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and opened the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Lincoln County.

Lake Mead fell to 0-5, 0-3.

The Meadows 21, Laughlin 8 — At The Meadows, Michael Corrigan had two touchdown runs to lead the Mustangs over the Cougars.

Beatty 46, Beaver Dam 6 — At Littlefield, Arizona, the Hornets defeated the Diamondbacks.

Beatty improved to 3-1, 2-1 in the Class 1A Southern League.

Beaver Dam fell to 2-3, 0-3.