Roundup: Faith Lutheran shuts out Cimarron-Memorial

Riley Schwartz threw for 111 yards and two touchdowns, and the Faith Lutheran defense did the rest in a 35-0 home win over Cimarron-Memorial to open Northwest League play Friday.

Marcos Canales led all rushers with 123 yards on 16 carries for the Crusaders (2-3, 1-0). Armani El-Nawal ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Peyton Thornton and Jaden Turner each caught touchdown passes for the Faith Lutheran.

Branden Smith ran for 35 yards on seven carries to lead the Spartans (3-3, 0-2).

Foothill 27, Basic 0 — At Foothill, Koy Riggin threw three touchdown passes as the Falcons blanked the Wolves in the Battle of Boulder Highway and Southeast League opener for both teams.

James Mitchell, Isaiah Levey and Thomas Fisher-Welch each caught touchdown passes for the Falcons (5-1, 1-0). Vyron Wallace also returned an interception 35 yards for another score.

Foothill coach Vernon Brown praised the defensive play of Tofa Wilson, Colter McKee, Micah Johnson and Jakob Petry.

“Our defense really played lights out,” Brown said.

Basic fell to 2-4, 0-1.

Green Valley 19, Coronado 16 — At Coronado, Hector Barrios hit a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for the deciding points as the Gators took the Southeast League opener for both teams.

Anton Keeling had a 3-yard scoring run for the Gators (3-3, 1-0) in the first quarter to open the scoring. Andrew Montez answered with a long catch-and-run play off a pass from Keegan Tharp to put the Cougars up 7-6. Barrios made a 27-yard field goal to put Green Valley up 9-7 at halftime.

Noah Hawthorne ran for a 6-yard score on Green Valley’s opening drive of the second half, but Coronado (3-3, 0-1) tied it at 16 by the end of the third quarter.

Silverado 37, Sierra Vista 12 — At Silverado, Aginae Cunningham ran for 307 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries to lead the Skyhawks past the Mountain Lions in Southwest League play.

John Agonke had a 98-yard interception return for a touchdown to kill a Sierra Vista (0-7, 0-3) scoring threat.

Brandon Powers also had a rushing score for the Skyhawks (4-2, 2-1).

Bishop Gorman 49, Desert Oasis 6 — At Desert Oasis, Micah Bowens threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns as the Gaels rolled past the Diamondbacks in Southwest League play.

Rome Odunze caught two touchdown passes and had a punt return for a score. Cam Hunterton and Zakariah Branch each had receiving touchdowns for the Gaels (5-1, 2-0).

Ikaika Ragsdale had a rushing touchdown. Jaydn Ott also had a kickoff return for a score for the Gaels.

Desert Oasis fell to 4-2, 1-1.

Arbor View 54, Bonanza 0 — At Bonanza, Kyle Holmes threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns as the Aggies routed the Bengals in Northwest League play.

Kyri Shoals caught six passes for 140 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies (4-2, 1-1). Daniel Mitchell, Jaedyn Jackson and Darius Williams each caught touchdown passes for the Aggies, who led 44-0 at halftime.

Mitchell also had a rushing touchdown, and Trent Whalen and Ferrari Busby each had interception returns for touchdowns for the Aggies.

Bonanza fell to 1-5, 0-2.

Centennial 21, Canyon Springs 6 — Jordan Smith ran for 116 yards and a touchdown as Centennial remained undefeated.

Colton Tenney threw a pair of scores to Aaron Johnson of 13 and 10 yards for the Bulldogs (5-0) in a non-league contest.

Canyon Springs (0-4) got on the board first, when Martin Blake returned a punt 75 yards for a score. However, Centennial stymied the Pioneers’ offense. Ronaven Mokiao had an interception and a forced fumble for the Bulldogs, who host Faith Lutheran next week.

Virgin Valley 62, Rancho 12 — At Virgin Valley, Wyatt Delano rushed for five touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win.

Delano ran 16 times for 165 yards for the Bulldogs (Sunrise, 5-1, 2-0). Tanner Fielding returned a punt 45 yards for a score and also caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Meb Hollingshead. Kyler Sudweeks and Jason Abbott also had rushing scores for Virgin Valley who host SLAM Academy next week.

Rancho dropped to 1-6, 0-2.

Cheyenne 36, Pahrump Valley 16 — At Cheyenne, Majae Madison ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns as the Desert Shields claimed the 3A Sunset League opener for both teams.

Jason Black, Rayvion Brown and Devonte Armstrong each had rushing touchdowns for the Desert Shields (6-1, 2-0). Brown also scored on three two-point conversions.

Pahrump Valley slid to 1-5, 0-1.

Moapa Valley 37, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Sunrise Mountain, Hayden Redd ran for 135 yards and two scores and caught a third touchdown from Cameron Reese as the Pirates blanked the Miners in 3A Sunrise League play.

Redd opened the scoring early with a 61-yard touchdown run less than three minutes into the contest. Reese then threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Austin Heiselbetz and a 22-yarder to Redd, helping the Pirates (5-2, 2-0) jump out to a 21-0 lead in the opening period.

Redd added a 13-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and Russell Bodily scored a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Pirates.

Sunrise Mountain dropped to 2-4, 1-1.

Lincoln County 26, Needles 19: At Needles, Hagen Boyce had a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score in a 2A Southern League win.

Mason Thornock rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown, and Cody Zile ran for a score and threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Robinson for the Lynx (3-2, 1-0).

Needles (1-4, 1-1) led 13-12 at halftime on a pair of short touchdown runs by Nathan Parker. Tyler White then scored on a 5-yard run for Needles for a 19-12 lead before Lincoln County mounted a comeback.