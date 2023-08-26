Roundup: Gorman dominates at Nike Kickoff Classic

Bishop Gorman scored early and often as it rolled to a victory over Long Beach Poly (California) at the Nike Kickoff Classic in Beaverton, Oregon.

Bishop Gorman's Elija Lofton (9) runs the ball against Corner Canyon during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman senior tight end Elija Lofton showed why he is the state’s top recruit early in the Gaels’ 60-15 win over Long Beach Poly (California) on Friday.

The Miami commit scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown on Gorman’s first possession and caught a 10-yard touchdown pass to give the Gaels an early 14-0 lead.

Gorman (2-0), ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, never looked back as it cruised to a win over the Jackrabbits (1-1) at the Nike Kickoff Classic in Beaverton, Oregon.

Senior running backs Micah Kaapana, a Michigan commit, added a 6-yard rushing touchdown, and DeVon Rice, a Hawaii commit, scored on a 30-yard run as Gorman put the game out of reach.

Senior quarterback Micah Alejado, a Hawaii commit, connected with senior wide receiver Audric Harris, an Arizona commit, on a 6-yard touchdown pass. A field goal late in the second quarter gave Gorman a 39-7 halftime lead.

Gorman will play its home opener against No. 6 Miami Central (Florida), which went 14-0 last season, at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Shadow Ridge 21, Spanish Springs 7: At Spanish Springs, Shadow Ridge’s defense settled in after allowing an opening drive touchdown to secure a win in Reno. The Mustangs compiled eight sacks, two interceptions and a blocked field goal.

The Mustangs limited Spanish Springs to three plays in the third quarter as they went on a 13-play, 99-yard drive that took nearly 13 minutes and ended with a Coen Coloma touchdown run.

Shadow Ridge sophomore safety Ula Cox returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. Evan Cannon led Shadow Ridge (2-0) with 172 rushing yards. The Mustangs play at Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Foothill 45, Moapa Valley 7: At Moapa Valley, Falcons senior quarterback Mason Dew threw six touchdown passes to four receivers and added a rushing score in a dominant road win.

Senior wide receivers Tarrell Mack-Lovely and Devon Wake each caught two touchdown passes. Senior Ethan Stubbs and junior Joseph Mitchell each caught one as Foothill led 33-7 at halftime.

Foothill (1-1) next hosts Silverado at 6 p.m. Friday, and Moapa Valley (1-1) hosts Chaparral at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Eldorado 21, Clark 0: At Eldorado, senior cornerback Jamare Lynch returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown, added six tackles and broke up four passes in the Sundevils’ shutout win.

Eldorado sophomore quarterback Jerome Kalama threw for 253 yards and connected with senior wide receiver Xavier Delgado on an 89-yard touchdown pass. Senior Jaeshawn West added a 5-yard touchdown run and eight tackles.

Eldorado (1-0) next plays at The Meadows, which won 28-23 in California against Parker Francis, at 7 p.m. Friday, and Clark plays at Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Durango 27, Desert Oasis 13: At Desert Oasis, Durango quarterback Aidan Hernandez completed 15 of 26 passes for 203 yards and two TDs to help the visiting Trailblazers (1-0) beat the Diamondbacks (0-1).

Senior running back Keimarion Taylor had 162 rushing yards and a touchdown, and senior wide receiver Tyler Paul had 139 receiving yards on seven catches and two interceptions on defense. Senior wide receiver Elijah Fudge added two rushing touchdowns for Durango.

Durango next hosts Coronado, which fell to East High (Utah) 49-33 on Friday, at 6 p.m. next Friday.

— Alta (Utah) 42, Legacy 6: At Alta, the Longhorns (0-2) trailed 35-6 at halftime in a loss to the Hawks (3-0). Legacy hosts Canyon Springs at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Pinnacle (Ariz.) 19, Arbor View 9: At Flagstaff, Thaddeus Thatcher had 170 passing yards and a rushing TD, but the Aggies (0-2) fell to the Pioneers (1-0) at Northern Arizona University’s Walkup Skydome. Arbor View returns home to play Apple Valley (California) at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Sierra Vista 34, Northview (Calif.) 26: At Sierra Vista, the Mountain Lions (1-0) outscored the Vikings (1-1) 20-12 in the fourth quarter, led by a 65-yard touchdown pass and successful two-point conversion, to escape with a victory. Sierra Vista next hosts Clark at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Snow Canyon (Utah) 35, Green Valley 15: At Snow Canyon, Ben Byingtion had a 35-yard TD reception, but the Gators (0-2) suffered a road loss to the Warriors (2-1). Green Valley plays at Sierra Canyon (California) at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Somerset-Losee 42, Del Sol 19: At Del Sol, the Lions (1-1) broke open a close game late in the second quarter, and RJ Olivieri scored three TDs in a win over the visiting Dragons (0-1). Somerset-Losee plays at Flagstaff (Arizona) at 6 p.m. Friday, and Del Sol hosts Pahrump Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Spring Valley 37, Bonanza 6: At Bonanza, Tipisone Manu rushed for 156 yards and four TDs as the visiting Grizzlies (1-0) rolled past Bonanza (0-1) to win “The Banner Game.” Spring Valley plays at Perry (Arizona) at 7 p.m. Friday, and Bonanza next hosts Cheyenne, which lost 25-0 to Sunrise Mountain on Thursday, at 6 p.m. Sept. 8.

— Valley 32, Western 6: Deion Brooks had a 70-yard TD run on the game’s first play to set the tone for the Vikings’ season-opening win over the host Warriors (0-1). Valley plays at Boulder City at 7 p.m. Thursday, and Western hosts Mater East, which won 27-16 against Lincoln County on Friday, at 6 p.m. next Friday.

