Roundup: Gorman survives test from Utah school

Bishop Gorman pulled away in the second half, after trailing in the first half, to put away Corner Canyon on the road in its season opener Friday.

Bishop Gorman players warm up during football practice at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Bishop Gorman found itself in a battle against Corner Canyon (Utah) in its season opener Friday night.

The Gaels trailed by a touchdown at halftime, but wouldn’t be behind for long.

Gorman, ranked No. 2 nationally by MaxPreps, rattled off six second-half touchdowns as it pulled away for a 63-42 road win at Corner Canyon.

Gorman outscored Corner Canyon 42-14 in the second half after trailing 28-21 at halftime.

No stats from the game were available Friday night.

Gorman next plays Long Beach Poly (California) in the Nike Kickoff Classic at Beaverton, Oregon at 4 p.m. Friday.

— St. John Bosco (California) 42, Liberty 22: At St. John Bosco, despite a strong start for the Patriots, the Braves stormed back in the second quarter and rolled to the victory.

Senior Jayden Robertson’s 90-yard first-quarter run led to a touchdown that momentarily gave Liberty an 8-7 lead, but the California powerhouse scored 21 points in the second quarter to take control. Peyton Caldwell added a Liberty highlight with a 90-yard TD kick return in the fourth quarter.

Liberty next hosts St. Louis (Hawaii) at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 as part of the Island Classic.

— Cajon (California) 27, Arbor View 2: At Arbor View, the Aggies couldn’t muster any offense as they fell behind early and couldn’t recover. Arbor View next plays Pinnacle (Arizona) at 4 p.m. Friday in Flagstaff.

— Clovis East (California) 63, Foothill 34: At Clovis East, the Timberwolves pulled away midway through the second quarter en route to a victory over the Falcons.

Mason Dew completed 27 of 40 passes for 457 yards and four TDs for Foothill.

— Moapa Valley 34, Hurricane (Utah) 18: At Hurricane, Shandon Matheson ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns, and the Pirates broke open a close game in the second half and cruised to victory. Talon Schraft ran for a TD and passed for another for Moapa Valley, which next hosts Foothill at 7 p.m. Friday.

— Cancellations: Due to weather, the following games were canceled:

Sierra Vista at Coronado

Desert Pines at Spring Valley

SLAM Academy at Basic

Bonanza at Eldorado

Bishop Manogue at Las Vegas

Desert Oasis at Chaparral

Mojave at Sunrise Mountain

