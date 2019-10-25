Roundup: Green Valley clinches playoff berth in double-OT thriller

Garrett Castro threw a 6-yard touchdown pass, and Hector Barrios-Baez knocked home the game-winning extra point for Green Valley in a 24-23 win over Foothill.

(Getty)

Carlen Wallace caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Castro to set up Hector Barrios-Baez’s game-winning extra point in the second overtime period as Green Valley went on the road and shocked Foothill 24-23 in Southeast League play.

The Gators (5-4, 3-1) had the chance to win in the second overtime thanks to Stetler Harms blocking Foothill’s extra point attempt after the Falcons took a 23-17 lead on its possession.

The Falcons (6-3, 2-2) led 14-6 late in the fourth quarter before Christopher Lyons returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown. Castro connected with Ricci Patillo on the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14 with just over two minutes remaining in regulation.

Green Valley has sole possession of second place in the Southeast League. The Gators will need a win next week against Basic to secure the second seed for the playoffs.

Faith Lutheran 37, Shadow Ridge 27 — At Faith Lutheran, Riley Schwartz threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns as the Crusaders downed the Mustangs in Northwest League play.

Peyton Thornton had four catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns, Keegan Bunn caught six passes for 115 yards, and Quenton Rice caught three passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns for the Crusaders (4-4, 2-2).

Aiden Valenzuela ran for 120 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries to lead the Mustangs (3-5, 2-3).

Coronado 40, Chaparral 21 — At Coronado, the Cougars took a two-score lead early in the second quarter and never looked back.

Coronado (5-4, 2-2 Southwest League) took a giant step toward the playoffs with the win. Chaparral needs to beat Foothill by 13 or more next week to have any chance to reach the postseason.

Durango 15, Sierra Vista 14 — At Durango, Ryan Cabase scored on a quarterback sneak with two minutes, thirty seconds remaining in the game to lift the Trailblazers past the Mountain Lions in Southwest League play.

Alariun Green scored the first touchdown and added the two-point conversion for the Trailblazers (4-6, 3-3).

Durango’s regular season is over, and it will await the results of next week’s game between Desert Oasis and Silverado. A Silverado win would give the Trailblazers the Southwest League’s third seed in the upcoming playoffs.

The Mountain Lions drop to 0-9, 0-5.

Liberty 38, Basic 6 — At Basic, Daniel Britt threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Patriots downed the Wolves to clinch the No. 1 seed out of the Southeast League.

Liberty’s defense set the tone, forcing numerous turnovers, which gave the Patriots (4-5, 4-0) short fields.

The Wolves fall to 2-7, 0-4.

Las Vegas 52, Eldorado 0 — At Eldorado, The Wildcats took care of business and remained undefeated for the season.

Las Vegas (8-0, 3-0 Northeast League) will host Desert Pines in a battle of unbeatens next week.

Eldorado fall to 1-7, 1-2.

Bishop Gorman 56, Spring Valley 0 — At Spring Valley, Ikaika Ragsdale and Jadyn Ott each had two rushing touchdowns as the Gaels rolled past the Grizzlies in Southwest League play.

Micah Bowens also had a rushing touchdown for the Gaels (8-1, 5-0) and threw a touchdown pass to Rome Odunze.

The Grizzlies drop to 1-6, 0-5.

Cimarron-Memorial 34, Bonanza 20 — At Cimarron-Memorial, Jose Carrasco caught 10 passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns and he also returned an interception for another score as the Spartans downed the Bengals in Northwest League action.

Branden Smith threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns, and Jordan Norwood ran for 161 yards on 22 carries for the Spartans (4-5, 1-4).

The Bengals fall to 1-7, 0-4.

Canyon Springs 47, Mojave 0 — At Canyon Springs, Martin Blake had 143 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns to lift the Pioneers to their first win.

The Pioneers (0-7, 1-2) had four different rushers score a touchdown, and Donzamon Lewis-Bealer threw for two scores.

Mojave stays winless at 0-8, 0-3.

Virgin Valley 28, Moapa Valley 19 — At Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley scored first and never trailed to win the Hammer Game and the 3A Sunrise League championship.

The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-0) finally took a two-score lead and put the game away with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 9:59 to go. Hayden Redd scored twice for the Pirates (6-4, 3-2), who got as close as one twice.

Virgin Valley will have a first-round bye in the 3A playoffs, while Moapa Valley will travel to meet Pahrump Valley on Friday.

Boulder City 21, Sunrise Mountain 7 — At Boulder City, the Eagles clinched the No. 2 spot in the Sunrise League.

Boulder City (7-2, 4-1) will host Del Sol in the South Region quarterfinals Friday.

Sunrise Mountain’s season ends at 3-6, 2-3.

Cheyenne 32, Del Sol 8 — At Del Sol, the Desert Storms wrapped up the Sunset League championship.

Cheyenne (8-1, 4-0) will have a first-round playoff bye. Del Sol will travel to meet Boulder City on Friday.

Pahrump Valley 44, Valley 36 — At Pahrump Valley, the Trojans clinched the No. 2 seed out of the Sunset League.

The Trojans (4-5, 3-1) will host Moapa Valley on Friday. Valley’s season ends at 4-6, 1-3.

Lincoln County 34, Needles 0 — At Lincoln County, Mason Thornock ran fro 150 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries as the Lynx (6-2 overall, 4-0 in Class 2A South) blanked the Mustangs.

Thornock also caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Cody Zile as the Lynx wrapped up the top seed in the Class 2A South League.

The Mustangs fall to 3-5, 3-2.

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.