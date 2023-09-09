Roundup: Liberty cruises past Coronado, faces Gorman next

Liberty scored four touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a blowout win over Coronado. In other action, Desert Pines defeated Silverado.

Liberty defensive back Maximus Paogofie walks off the field during a turnover at an Island Classic game against St. Louis at Liberty High School on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty senior quarterback Tyrese Smith threw a 35-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 2-yard run as the Patriots scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back in a 49-7 home win over Coronado.

Smith added a 27-yard touchdown pass to Broady Armani before halftime to give the Patriots a 42-0 lead at the break.

Senior running back Isaiah Lauofo scored on a 6-yard run. Senior linebacker Andre Porter returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

The Patriots (3-1, 1-0 Class 5A Division I) now turn their attention to Bishop Gorman for a showdown of the state’s top two teams in the Gaels’ league opener at 6 p.m. Thursday at Gorman. Coronado (1-2, 0-1) plays at Arbor View at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Desert Pines 35, Silverado 14: At Desert Pines, senior running backs Greg Burrell, a UNLV commit, and Quinten Larry each rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars (2-1, 1-0 5A Division I) to victory over the Skyhawks (2-2, 0-1).

Jose Luey had a 20-yard touchdown catch for Desert Pines, which plays at Shadow Ridge, a 45-28 loser Friday to Arbor View, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Coachella Valley (California) 30, Eldorado 26: At Eldorado, senior running back Anthony Sharp rushed for 194 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Sundevils (1-1) fell to the Mighty Arabs.

Sophomore quarterback Jerome Kalama threw for 110 yards and two touchdown passes for Eldorado, which plays at Canyon Springs, a 41-9 winner over Cadence, at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Bonanza 36, Cheyenne 0: At Bonanza, Rory Dean threw four TD passes to help the Bengals rout the Desert Shields.

Sincere Mitchell had two TD receptions and an interception for Bonanza (1-1, 1-0 4A Desert League), which plays at Somerset-Losee at 6 p.m. Thursday. Cheyenne (0-3, 0-1) hosts Desert Oasis at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Desert Oasis 20, Spring Valley 7: At Desert Oasis, Brenden Adams had four receptions for a 100 yards and a TD for the Diamondbacks in a victory over the Grizzlies.

Desert Oasis (1-2, 1-0 5A Division III) plays at Cheyenne at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Spring Valley (1-2, 0-1) hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Faith Lutheran 30, Green Valley 14: At Faith Lutheran, the Crusaders took control in the third quarter, and Caden Chittenden had three field goals in a victory over the Gators.

Faith Lutheran (2-2, 1-0 5A Division II) plays at Basic at 6 p.m. Thursday, and Green Valley (0-4, 0-1) travels to Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Foothill 47, Durango 7: At Foothill, Mason Dew passed for four TDs to help the Falcons roll to a victory over the Trailblazers.

Avant Gates added TD runs of 45 and 30 yards to help Foothill (3-1, 1-0 5A Division II), which hosts Legacy at 6 p.m. Thursday. Durango (1-2, 0-1) hosts Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Legacy 49, Cimarron-Memorial 6: At Cimarron-Memorial, Phoenix Jennings rushed for 140 yards and four TDs to lead the Longhorns past the Spartans.

Aidan Crawford passed for 150 yards to help Legacy (1-2, 1-0 5A Division III), which plays at Foothill at 6 p.m. Thursday. Cimarron-Memorial (2-2, 0-1) travels to play Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Mojave 42, Western 0: At Western, Caleb Asato passed for 300 yards and six TDs to lead the Rattlers past the Warriors.

Miguel Reinares added 150 rushing yards and three TDs for Mojave (1-1, 1-0 4A Desert League), which hosts Rancho at 6 p.m. Thursday. Western (0-3, 0-1) will host Centennial at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— SLAM Academy 33, Pahrump Valley 6: At Spring Valley, Damien Nevil rushed for three TDs to spark a victory for the Bulls over the Trojans.

SLAM Academy (2-1, 1-0 3A Southern League) plays at Moapa Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday, while Pahrump (2-1, 0-1) hosts Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday.

