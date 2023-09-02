Roundup: Liberty holds off Hawaii team in Island Classic

Isaiah Lauofo ran for two touchdowns to help Liberty hold off Campbell (Hawaii) in the Island Classic, one of several key results Friday in high school football.

Liberty’s Isaiah Lauofo (3) runs the ball during a Class 5A high school football game against Desert Pines at Liberty High School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Isaiah Lauofo scored on runs of 70 and 15 yards, and Liberty held off a late rally to earn a 20-14 home win over Campbell (Hawaii) as part of the Island Classic.

Colton Friedman added two field goals to make the difference for Liberty (2-1), which hosts Coronado, which won 28-6 at Durango, at 6 p.m. next Friday.

Campbell falls to 3-1.

— Basic 40, Carson 13: At Basic, Anthony Vega ran for two TDs and passed for two more to lead the Wolves (1-1) to a victory over the Senators (1-2).

Chrey Traylor added two TD receptions for Basic, which travels to play Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. Thursday.

— Reed 38, Faith Lutheran 24: At Reed, Garyt Odom scored two TDs and Aipa Kuloloia added a 95-yard kick return for a score for the Crusaders, but the Raiders (1-1) took control in the second quarter on the way to victory.

Faith Lutheran (1-2) hosts Green Valley, which lost 58-0 at Sierra Canyon (California) at 7 p.m. next Friday.

— Moapa Valley 33, Chaparral 0: At Moapa Valley, Shandon Matheson rushed nine times for 75 yards and two TDs to help the Pirates (2-1) rout the Cowboys (0-2).

Jared Evans added a TD on a 17-yard fumble return at the end of the first half to help Moapa Valley, which plays at The Meadows at 7 p.m. next Friday. Chaparral travels to play Del Sol at 6 p.m. Friday.

— Pahrump Valley 20, Del Sol 14: At Del Sol, the Trojans (2-0) held off a fourth-quarter rally to defeat the Dragons (0-2).

Pahrump Valley travels to play SLAM Academy at 6 p.m. next Friday, and Del Sol hosts Chaparral at 6 p.m.

— SLAM Academy 27, Needles 6: At Needles, Chrysten Tabangcura had two interceptions and a TD reception to lead the Bulls (1-1) past the Mustangs (1-2).

Damien Nevil added two rushing TDs for SLAM, which hosts Pahrump Valley at 6 p.m. next Friday.

— Somerset-Losee 47, Flagstaff (Ariz.) 6: At Flagstaff, RJ Olivieri had three rushing TDs to help the Lions (2-1) roll past the Eagles (0-2). Malachi Johnson rushed for 162 yards and a score, and Kieran Daniel ran for 132 yards and a TD for Somerset-Losee.

Somerset-Losee plays at Centennial, which lost 38-14 at Snow Canyon (Utah), at 6 p.m. next Friday.

— Virgin Valley 32, Sunrise Mountain 6: At Sunrise Mountain, Asher Jackson scored on an interception to help the Bulldogs (2-1) beat the Miners (1-1).

Virgin Valley hosts Democracy Prep at 7 p.m. next Friday, and Sunrise Mountain hosts Valley, which lost 45-8 at Boulder City on Thursday, at 6 p.m.

Due to weather, the following games were canceled:

Sierra Vista at Clark

Apple Valley (Calif.) at Arbor View

Eldorado at The Meadows

Canyon Springs at Legacy

Mojave at Palo Verde

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X. Contact Jeff Wollard at jwollard@reviewjournal.com.