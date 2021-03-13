ROUNDUP: Lincoln County routs Lake Mead

Kobe Kelley returned a kickoff and punt for a touchdown in Lincoln County’s 46-14 win over Lake Mead in the snow Friday night.

Kobe Kelley returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, and Lincoln County was well on its way to a 46-14 home win in the snow over Lake Mead on Friday night.

Kelley added a 75-yard punt return and 5-yard run for a score as the Lynx led 28-0 after the first quarter. Hagen Boyce ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns for Lincoln County.

Lincoln County punched in two fourth-quarter touchdowns to avoid a shutout.

SLAM! Nevada 27, The Meadows 7: At The Meadows, the Bulls jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a win.

White Pine 32, Calvary Chapel 7: At White Pine, the Bobcats outscored the Lions 18-0 after halftime to clinch the season-opening win.

