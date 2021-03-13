56°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Football

ROUNDUP: Lincoln County routs Lake Mead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 13, 2021 - 11:08 am
 
(Thinkstock)
(Thinkstock)

Kobe Kelley returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown, and Lincoln County was well on its way to a 46-14 home win in the snow over Lake Mead on Friday night.

Kelley added a 75-yard punt return and 5-yard run for a score as the Lynx led 28-0 after the first quarter. Hagen Boyce ran for 85 yards and two touchdowns for Lincoln County.

Lincoln County punched in two fourth-quarter touchdowns to avoid a shutout.

SLAM! Nevada 27, The Meadows 7: At The Meadows, the Bulls jumped out to a 13-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a win.

White Pine 32, Calvary Chapel 7: At White Pine, the Bobcats outscored the Lions 18-0 after halftime to clinch the season-opening win.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
2
Resorts World Las Vegas ‘rapidly moving forward’
Resorts World Las Vegas ‘rapidly moving forward’
3
Nevada may turn out the lights on daylight saving time
Nevada may turn out the lights on daylight saving time
4
New Vegas-to-Reno bus service to start Monday
New Vegas-to-Reno bus service to start Monday
5
Dak Prescott’s deal has ripple effect on Raiders, Derek Carr
Dak Prescott’s deal has ripple effect on Raiders, Derek Carr
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.