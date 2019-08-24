Roundup: Palo Verde comes back to beat Durango

Charron Thomas scored three rushing touchdowns and added another on a punt return as Palo Verde rallied for a 43-27 road victory over Durango.

Charron Thomas scored three rushing touchdowns and added another on a punt return as Palo Verde rallied for a 43-27 road victory over Durango on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Tyler Quinn scored three times for Palo Verde (1-0), which didn’t complete a pass. The Panthers turned the ball over four times in the first half; one of them helped Durango scored twice in a 14-second span late in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into halftime.

“Without a scrimmage, it looked like one for the first half,” Palo Verde coach Joe Aznarez said. “It just shows the character of our kids (to come back). I was really pleased with how they responded in all three phases of the game. It certainly beats the alternative.”

Thomas’ punt return tied the game at 27, and the Palo Verde defense did the rest by eliminating the big plays it allowed in the first half.

■ Mountain Pointe (Ariz.) 40, Faith Lutheran 17 — At Faith Lutheran, Gavin Steck had more than 100 yards of total offense and scored three times to lift the Pride.

The Crusaders (0-1) had a pass intercepted on the first play from scrimmage, gave up a field goal on the ensuing drive and trailed the rest of the way.

Mountain Pointe (1-0) scored twice in the last 1:16 of the first half. After a Resi Shank 1-yard run, the Pride recovered an onside kick and punched it in just before halftime to take a 40-3 lead. It was the same score after three quarters before Faith Lutheran found the end zone twice in the fourth.

■ Arbor View 42, Basic 0 — At Basic, Jayden Jackson, Daniel Mitchell and Justin Hausner each rushed for two touchdowns to help the Aggies beat the Wolves in coach Matt Gerber’s debut.

Jackson scored on runs of 29 and 68 yards. Mitchell had a 29-yard TD run and a 65-yard TD run, and Hausner had scoring runs of 31 and 65 yards for Arbor View, which led 35-0 at the half.

■ Foothill 19, Coachella Valley (Calif.) 0 — At Foothill, Koy Riggin threw two touchdown passes as the Falcons shut out the Arabs in coach Vernon Brown’s first game.

Riggin passed for 175 yards, including a 30-yard TD pass to Boston Romero and a 25-yard scoring strike to Kendrick Thomas.

Elijaah Bryant added a 2-yard touchdown run for the Falcons, and Vyron Wallace intercepted a pass to help key the defense.

■ Las Vegas 42, Adelanto (Calif.) 28 — At Las Vegas High, Ja’Shawn Scroggins threw five touchdown passes to lead the Wildcats over the Saints.

Miles Davis caught three TD passes, and Fernando Carmona and Jaelin Gray each caught a TD toss for Las Vegas.

Gray also intercepted a pass, as did teammate Kevin Covarrubias.

■ Legacy 49, Burroughs (Calif.) 7 — At Legacy, Evan Olaes had a hand in five touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to the victory.

Olaes completed 9 of 17 passes for 223 yards and two scores and also rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Carlos Julian rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown, and Donovan Rose had 82 rushing yards and a TD for Legacy.

Aaron Holloway added a 71-yard TD catch, and Deaundre Chames-Gaines caught a TD pass for the Longhorns.

■ Moapa Valley 41, Canyon View (Utah) 14 — At Cedar City, Luke Barlow ran for 109 yards and a touchdown, and Hayden Redd added 82 yards and two scores to help the Pirates open with a win.

Moapa Valley (1-0) ran for 289 yards on the ground, while Cameron Reese added 103 yards and a score through the air. The Pirate defense scored on a 35-yard fumble recovery early in the third quarter, one of five turnovers they forced.

■ Centennial 35, Sierra Vista 0 — At Sierra Vista, the Bulldogs scored five second-quarter touchdowns and routed the Mountain Lions.

Colton Tenney completed 14 of 21 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns to lead Centennial.

Jordan Smith rushed for 103 yards, including a 3-yard TD run, and Tyrone McCoy added a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown for the Bulldogs.

■ Cheyenne 54, Eldorado 14 — At Cheyenne, Rayvion Brown caught two touchdown passes and intercepted a pass as the Desert Shields topped the Sundevils.

Jason Black and Majae Madison each added two rushing touchdowns for Cheyenne.

■ Cimarron-Memorial 31, Boulder City 19 — At Boulder City, Jordan Norwood ran for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries to lead the Spartans.

Branden Smith threw for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Cimarron-Memorial (1-0).