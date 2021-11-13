Shadow Ridge runs past Las Vegas to earn spot in 4A title game — PHOTOS

Shadow Ridge rushed for 567 yards on Friday night against Las Vegas High and outscored the Wildcats 29-0 in the fourth quarter.

Shadow Ridge's Jaquieze Holland (25) is tripped by Las Vegas' Camden Bradshaw (32) after a run in the first half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Alvaro Zentino (4) is tackled by Shadow Ridge's Elijah Tooley (32) after a run in the first half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Andrew Bowen (12) celebrates his touchdown with Alvaro Zentino (4) in the first half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' quarterback Elijah Espinoza (11) runs the ball against Shadow Ridge in the first half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' quarterback Elijah Espinoza (11) is pressure by Shadow Ridge's Nathan Smith (56) in the first half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Alvaro Zentino (4) runs the ball under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Bryson Wilson (17) in the first half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Andrew Bowen (12) runs the ball for a touchdown against Shadow Ridge in the first half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Bryan Inmon (2) makes a catch under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Bryson Wilson (17) in the first half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Alvaro Zentino (4) misses an overthrown pass in the first half of the 4A state semifinal football game against Shadow Ridge at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Jaquieze Holland (25) celebrates his touchdown against Las Vegas with Devon Woods (20) in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Adonis Jackson (3) runs for a touchdown against Shadow Ridge in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Jaquieze Holland (25) runs the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Las Vegas' Garrett Hughes (9) in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Elijah Tooley (32) runs the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Las Vegas' Camden Bradshaw (32) in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Jonah Ruiz (9) intercepts the ball intended for Las Vegas' Stephan Hunt (6) before running it back for a touchdown in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Maddyx Valenzuela (10) runs the ball for a touchdown under pressure from Las Vegas' Lalit Kumar (15) in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Coen Coloma (8) throws a pass as he stacked by Las Vegas' Garrett Hughes (9) in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Jaquieze Holland (25) runs the ball for a touchdown against Las Vegas in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shadow Ridge's Jaquieze Holland (25) stiff arms Las Vegas' Kawika Lopez (8) during a run in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Las Vegas' Andrew Bowen (12) makes.a catch under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Jonah Ruiz (9) in the second half of the 4A state semifinal football game at Las Vegas High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

On Shadow Ridge’s first offensive play Friday night, running back Jaquieze Holland rushed for 16 yards … and fumbled.

Las Vegas High quickly capitalized by scoring and taking a two-touchdown lead not even two minutes into the game.

Holland and his teammates would not be deterred, however. He bounced back to rush for 209 yards and three touchdowns, helping to lead the Mustangs to a 65-37 victory over host Las Vegas in the Class 4A state semifinals.

“He’s a tough a kid as I’ve ever coached,” Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster said of Holland. “His second effort, his mental toughness, he’s remarkable.”

Shadow Ridge (9-2), which outscored Las Vegas 29-0 in the fourth quarter, will play Silverado on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium for the state championship.

“It’s awesome,” Holland said. “It will feel like I’m in the NFL.”

Quarterback Coen Coloma ran the Mustangs’ triple-option offense to near perfection, rushing for 183 yards and three touchdowns. The Mustangs as a team had 567 yards on the ground. Coloma had one official pass attempt — a 29-yard touchdown was called back because of holding — that fell incomplete.

“It’s hard to contain that offense,” Las Vegas coach Erick Capetillo said. “You’ve got to get a few stops versus that offense. You obviously don’t imagine an offense like that in a shootout, but at the end of the day, if you can’t stop them, you’ve got to keep scoring.”

The Wildcats certainly gave it a shot with their high-tempo spread attack. Las Vegas freshman quarterback Elijah Espinoza completed 30 of 47 passes for 476 yards and four touchdowns. All four TDs were in the first half.

But it was two defensive plays that turned the game Shadow Ridge’s way in the fourth quarter.

With Shadow Ridge clinging to a seven-point lead, Devon Woods recovered a botched handoff. With the help of a fourth-and-2 conversion, the Mustangs turned the takeaway into a two-possession lead on Maddyx Valenzuela’s 11-yard touchdown with 6:46 left.

Then Jonah Ruiz returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown with 4:21 remaining for a 59-37 lead, putting to rest any questions about the outcome of this game.

“The pick-six was huge,” Foster said. “We truly believed they were going to give us one, and we were just fortunate enough to make that play.”

It was a game of big plays, and as many as Las Vegas (7-4) made, it didn’t make enough.

Capetillo told his team after the game “to remember that feeling because we’ll be back next year for sure.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.