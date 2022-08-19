Shadow Ridge whips Durango to open prep football season — PHOTOS

Jon Wilson ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns on only three carries, and Shadow Ridge scored 29 consecutive points to run away from Durango on Thursday night.

Shadow Ridge slotback Jon Wilson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge wide receiver Liam Guthrie (14), quarterback Coen Coloma (8) and running back Davison Glenn (11) run to congratulate slotback Jon Wilson (32) after Wilson scored a touchdown during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge wide receiver Miah Campbell (20) evades a tackle from Durango free safety Tyler Paul (16) before scoring a 37-yard touchdown during a Class 4A high school football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge tight end Enius Young (17) bumps chests with wide receiver Devon Poloa (19) after winning a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge kicks off during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) avoids a tackle from Durango strong safety Daelyn Gray (13) during a Class 4A high school football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge wide receiver Miah Campbell (20) runs to the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown against Durango during a Class 4A high school football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) slaps hands with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Shadow Ridge student section filled up during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The helmet of Durango running back Mason Reyes (4) fell off as he is tackled by Shadow Ridge linebacker Diego Madrid (22) during a Class 4A high school football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge slotback Jon Wilson (32) breaks away with the ball before scoring a touchdown during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge corner back Miah Campbell (20) and safety Kela Cox (2) celebrate after Campbell caught an interception during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge cheerleaders do a stunt after their team scored a touchdown during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) hands the ball off to running back JaQuieze Holland (25) during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango quarterback Maverik Cormier (3) tosses the ball to a referee after catching the kick off during a Class 4A high school football game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Shadow Ridge stands are full during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Shadow Ridge horn section of the marching band plays during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango running back Keimarion Taylor (26) is tackled into the end zone while scoring a touchdown by Shadow Ridge defensive tackle Joaquin Valenzuela (55) during a Class 4A high school football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango wide receiver Tanner Nitsche (8) breaks away with the ball during a Class 4A high school football game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge slotback Jon Wilson (32) reaches the end zone for a touchdown that was not counted during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge cheerleaders do a stunt after their team scored a touchdown during a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge running back JaQuieze Holland (25) is tackled by Durango offensive linebacker Mason Reyes (4) during a Class 4A high school football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Shadow Ridge marching band plays the National Anthem before a Class 4A high school football game against Durango at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango wide receiver Micah Reyes (10) successfully catches a pass while Shadow Ridge cornerback Caleb Fisher (80) tackles him during a Class 4A high school football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. Behind them is Shadow Ridge cornerback Miah Campbell (20). (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango wide receiver Micah Reyes (10) misses a touchdown pass while Shadow Ridge cornerback Miah Campbell (20) jumps to intercept during a Class 4A high school football game at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango quarterback Maverik Cormier (3) looks for an opening in the end zone during a Class 4A high school football game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango is on the offensive during a Class 4A high school football game against Shadow Ridge at Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Shadow Ridge running back Jon Wilson rushed for 161 yards and two touchdowns on only three carries to lead the Mustangs to a 36-7 home victory in Thursday’s season opener.

Wilson had carries of 73, 65 and 23 yards. The junior, who spent the past five years overseas with his parents in the military, was playing in his first high school game in Las Vegas.

The Mustangs, who defeated Durango twice last season en route to reaching the Class 4A state championship game, jumped to a 7-0 lead on their second play from scrimmage when Wilson scampered 73 yards on an option pitch.

The Trailblazers answered a few minutes later on a eight-play, 67-yard drive that was capped by a 13-yard touchdown run by Keimarion Taylor.

It was all Mustangs after that.

Shadow Ridge scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, including on a 59-yard pass from Cohen Nicholas Coloma to Davison Glenn. Wilson then ran 65 yards for his second TD to give the Mustangs a 22-7 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Coloma left the field with cramps, allowing junior Tui Lemau to guide the offense until Coloma returned early in the fourth.

The Mustangs scored two touchdowns in the final quarter on a 14-yard run by Coloma and a 37-yard run from junior Jeremiah Campbell.

“It’s good to get the win,” said Shadow Ridge coach Travis Foster, who added that while he was pleased he was frustrated with the number of drives his team didn’t finish.

Shadow Ridge running back JaQuieze Holland rushed for 88 yards on 22 carries and had one touchdown called back on a holding penalty.

Durango was led by Taylor, who carried 20 times for 104 yards and the touchdown.